   
Winter weather causes busiest day in 2 years for roadside assistance services
Wednesday, 10 February, 2021
    Winter weather causes busiest day in 2 years for roadside assistance services

    Wednesday, 10 February 2021
    Credit: Belga

    Due to the winter weather, Tuesday was the busiest day in two years for roadside assistance service VAB, according to the company’s spokesperson Joni Junes.

    The organisation received more than 4,000 calls for help with car trouble – more than twice the amount they usually get -, many of them related to the winter weather.

    In six out of ten cases, the calls related to cars whose motors wouldn’t start due to the cold, compared to one in five who called for a flat tire.

    Other cold-related problems included frozen doors and handbrakes, as well as plugs for electric vehicles.

    So far, Wednesday is also proving to be busier than usual, according to Junes, with the organisation again receiving more than twice as many calls as on a usual Wednesday.

    The sub-zero weather is set to last until at least the weekend, after which the latest weather forecasts show a slight increase in temperature.

    The winter weather also caused delays at Brussels Airport, adding an additional half-hour delay to each flight out of Belgium earlier this week.

    Jason Spinks
    The Brussels Times