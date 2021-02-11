30 police officers could be prosecuted for racism and bullying in WhatsApp group

Prosecutors want to bring 30 Antwerp police officers and members of the Security Corps to justice for racism and bullying that took place in a WhatsApp group discovered nearly four years ago.

Copies of the private conversations in which police and members of the Security Corps – the team responsible for bringing prisoners to court – were bullying colleagues and making racist remarks about Muslims were obtained by MP Wouter Van Besien (Groen), according to VRT.

In one example, someone replied to a report about police accidentally cremating the body of a Muslim with a remark that “They should have done more! ‘Cremation’ coming soon to the service list.”

Today is the first day that the case is being considered in court. It isn’t yet clear when a verdict would be issued.

In a similar incident towards the end of last year, Belgium’s federal police opened a disciplinary investigation regarding their officers making racist comments in a private Facebook group.

Helen Lyons

The Brussels Times