   
Belgium will review travel ban on 26 February
Friday, 12 February, 2021
    Belgium will review travel ban on 26 February

    Friday, 12 February 2021
    Frank Vandenbroucke (left) with prime minister Alexander De Croo. © Belga

    Belgium’s ongoing non-essential travel ban will still be reviewed during the Consultative Committee meeting on 26 February, despite the extension until 1 April, the office of Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said following a statement of concern from the European Commission.

    The European Commission had said it had “a certain amount of concern” over Belgium’s announcement of the extension of its ban on non-essential travel.

    “Last week, when it was announced that the ministerial decree would be extended, it was also made clear that a new evaluation would take place at a forthcoming meeting of the Consultative Committee on 26 February,” a spokesperson for the Prime Minister’s confirmed to Belga.

    “During this moment of evaluation, the different rules will be examined, and a decision will be taken as to whether or not to maintain them.”

    The European Commission was only informed this Thursday evening of the Belgian government’s intention to extend the ban on non-essential travel from 1 March to 1 April.

