Belgium will review travel ban on 26 February...

Belgium’s ongoing non-essential travel ban will still be reviewed during the Consultative Committee meeting on 26 February, despite the extension until 1 April, the office of Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said following a statement of concern from the European Commission.
The European Commission had said it had “a certain amount of concern” over Belgium’s announcement of the extension of its ban on non-essential travel.
“Last week, when it was announced that the ministerial decree would be extended, it was also made clear that a new evaluation would take place at a forthcoming meeting of the Consultative Committee on 26 February,” a spokesperson for the Prime Minister’s confirmed to Belga.