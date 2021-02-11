   
Belgium’s ban on non-essential travel extended until 1 April
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 11 February, 2021
Latest News:
Belgium’s ban on non-essential travel extended until 1...
Smoke spotted over Brussels caused by car fire...
7 in 10 Belgians want to get Covid-19...
Government will bring pandemic law to parliament sooner...
Belgium in Brief: Brussels Could Have Fought Bike...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 11 February 2021
    Belgium’s ban on non-essential travel extended until 1 April
    Smoke spotted over Brussels caused by car fire
    7 in 10 Belgians want to get Covid-19 vaccine, latest study shows
    Government will bring pandemic law to parliament sooner than planned
    Belgium in Brief: Brussels Could Have Fought Bike Crime
    Don’t prioritise high-risk patients for Covid-19 vaccine, says N-VA
    ‘Better to start all over again’: what’s wrong with Flemish contact tracing?
    30 police officers could be prosecuted for racism and bullying in WhatsApp group
    Belgian brand pulls ‘simp’ sweater after social media backlash
    Dad no longer needs pubs to reopen, after splashing £18,000 on own boozer in garden
    An epidemic of chilblains: Is there a link with Covid-19?
    Civilian staff could soon be manning Belgium’s border
    Flemish minor one of ten suspects arrested for hacking celebrities’ phones
    Brussels’ ten-year war to catch crooks with ‘bait bikes’
    Summer festivals want clarity, not more money
    Over 13 million people vaccinated in UK
    EU divided on Covid-19 ‘vaccination passports’ for travel
    Coronavirus: slight rise in hospital admissions and deaths in Belgium
    Death in custody: Disciplinary procedure against three senior officers
    ‘Worrying evolution’: Belgian sales of sleeping pills increases
    View more
    Share article:

    Belgium’s ban on non-essential travel extended until 1 April

    Thursday, 11 February 2021
    Credit: Belga

    When the Consultative Committee extended Belgium’s coronavirus fighting measures until 1 April last Friday, that extension also included the ban on non-essential travel.

    The ban on non-essential travel to and from Belgium was announced on 22 January, with Prime Minister Alexander De Croo announcing it would be in place until at least 1 March.

    However, that ban – along with the other coronavirus measures published in the 28 October Ministerial Decree – was extended until 1 April following the most recent Committee, the cabinet of Interior Minister Annelies Verlinden confirmed to The Brussels Times.

    Related News:

     

    Travelling for essential reasons, such as compelling family reasons or for business trips, will remain possible. In that case, travellers need to carry a “sworn statement” declaring the reasons for their journey.

    The website of Belgium’s Foreign Affairs Department still states that non-essential travel is only prohibited until 1 March, but this information is incorrect, based on the latest update to the Ministerial Decree.

    The extension, however, does not mean that no changes to the measures or interim decisions are possible, the authorities said, with the next Consultative Committee meeting planned for 26 February.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times