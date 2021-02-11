Belgium’s ban on non-essential travel extended until 1 April

When the Consultative Committee extended Belgium’s coronavirus fighting measures until 1 April last Friday, that extension also included the ban on non-essential travel.

The ban on non-essential travel to and from Belgium was announced on 22 January, with Prime Minister Alexander De Croo announcing it would be in place until at least 1 March.

However, that ban – along with the other coronavirus measures published in the 28 October Ministerial Decree – was extended until 1 April following the most recent Committee, the cabinet of Interior Minister Annelies Verlinden confirmed to The Brussels Times.

Travelling for essential reasons, such as compelling family reasons or for business trips, will remain possible. In that case, travellers need to carry a “sworn statement” declaring the reasons for their journey.

The website of Belgium’s Foreign Affairs Department still states that non-essential travel is only prohibited until 1 March, but this information is incorrect, based on the latest update to the Ministerial Decree.

The extension, however, does not mean that no changes to the measures or interim decisions are possible, the authorities said, with the next Consultative Committee meeting planned for 26 February.

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times