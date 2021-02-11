Belgium’s ban on non-essential travel extended until 1 April
Thursday, 11 February 2021
Credit: Belga
When the Consultative Committee extended Belgium’s coronavirus fighting measures until 1 April last Friday, that extension also included the ban on non-essential travel.
The ban on non-essential travel to and from Belgium was announced on 22 January, with Prime Minister Alexander De Croo announcing it would be in place until at least 1 March.
However, that ban – along with the other coronavirus measures published in the 28 October Ministerial Decree – was extended until 1 April following the most recent Committee, the cabinet of Interior Minister Annelies Verlinden confirmed to The Brussels Times.
Travelling for essential reasons, such as compelling family reasons or for business trips, will remain possible. In that case, travellers need to carry a “sworn statement” declaring the reasons for their journey.