   
Investigation opened into police violence at Brussels protest
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 18 February, 2021
Latest News:
Investigation opened into police violence at Brussels protest...
Asylum requests in EU dropped by 31% in...
444 companies declared bankruptcy in Belgium in January...
EU will offer 18-year-olds free Interrail passes for...
Sauna and spa operators start court case to...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 18 February 2021
    Investigation opened into police violence at Brussels protest
    Asylum requests in EU dropped by 31% in 2020
    444 companies declared bankruptcy in Belgium in January
    EU will offer 18-year-olds free Interrail passes for 2022
    Sauna and spa operators start court case to reopen
    ‘Nothing but misery’: Flemish health minister lashes out at Moderna
    Stonemanor closed for over a week after further stock issues
    AB InBev signs for record $10 billion green credit
    Relaxing rules before Easter is ‘shooting ourselves in the foot’, says Van Gucht
    Install cashpoints in supermarkets, sector organisation suggests
    Fire brigade has to help fleeing lockdown partygoers down from the roof
    Infamous Belgian paedophile Dutroux on strike in prison
    Prioritise vaccines for those with severe mental health issues, say European experts
    Belgian consumer confidence rose slightly in February
    Belgium in Brief: Selling A Pandemic?
    Funeral home for pets opens outside Brussels
    Domino’s and Deliveroo announce Belgian expansion plans
    1 in 3 adults are depressed or anxious due to Covid-19
    Students flee police raid on 100 person party in Ghent
    Belgium’s post offices closed on Friday
    View more
    Share article:

    Investigation opened into police violence at Brussels protest

    Thursday, 18 February 2021
    © Belga

    The Brussels public prosecutor’s office has opened an investigation into the police response to the protests held on 24 January in Brussels, where people gathered in Mont des Arts in an unauthorised demonstration against police violence and in support of class justice.

    “We can inform you that the prosecution has received several complaints and that the images from the cameras have been saved,” a spokesman for the prosecution told Belga on Thursday.

    The demonstration was launched at the initiative of some 20 organisations, which wanted to express their dissatisfaction with a series of incidents in which the police are said to have abused their authority and used unnecessary force, including the recent death of Ibrahima Barrie, which sparked separate protests in Schaerbeek that turned violent.

    Related News

     

    Although the protest was not authorized, police allowed a short rally before calling on people to leave.

    “The demonstration took place in peace,” said Ilse Van de keere back in January, as a spokesperson for the police. “But afterwards, small groups formed and tried to go to the city center shouting, ‘we’re going to break everything,’ while other people refused to leave. We therefore intervened and made several arrests.”

    They made 245 arrests, in fact, including 86 minors. Some of those minors’ parents denounced the manner in which their children were arrested and lodged a formal complaint.

    Over the following days, various testimonies circulated on social media networks and in the media claiming that the police had used unnecessary violence, in particular against people who had not participated in the demonstration.

    The investigation is still ongoing.

    Helen Lyons
    The Brussels Times