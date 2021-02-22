   
Brussels police don’t fine maskless park goers
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 22 February, 2021
Latest News:
Brussels police don’t fine maskless park goers...
New coronavirus cases, patients in hospital increase...
Police union files complaint over violence by police...
Don’t expect significant easing of coronavirus measures, health...
MR questions ban on non-essential travel ahead of...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 22 February 2021
    Brussels police don’t fine maskless park goers
    New coronavirus cases, patients in hospital increase
    Police union files complaint over violence by police
    Don’t expect significant easing of coronavirus measures, health minister warns
    MR questions ban on non-essential travel ahead of Consultative Committee meeting
    Belgium’s fitness centres hold symbolic action
    Coastal hotels report higher occupancy rates for Carnaval Holiday
    Plane lands in Liège after losing bits of its engine in explosion
    Coastguards search for survivors following Lampedusa shipwreck
    Antwerp police drew up dozens of coronavirus fines on Saturday
    Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine is 95.8% effective, Israeli study finds
    NASA’s Ingenuity mini-helicopter sends its first report from Mars
    400 horeca employers must ask staff to repay premium paid by mistake
    UN Security Council hosts climate summit on Tuesday
    Sunday morning less busy than Saturday for SNCB
    Vlaams Belang president defends MP’s trip to Paris protest
    Give victims of crime a free lawyer, says Flemish minister
    Over 120,000 coronavirus deaths in the UK
    Spring Sunday: Avoid centre of Ostend, mayor begs visitors
    Non-essential travel: Right-wing MP joins demo in Paris
    View more
    Share article:

    Brussels police don’t fine maskless park goers

    Monday, 22 February 2021
    Credit: Belga

    No coronavirus fines were imposed on Sunday despite many people sitting in groups without masks in Brussels’ parks, the police said.

    The green areas of Brussels, particularly the Parc du Cinquantenaire and the Bois de la Cambre, were very popular on Sunday because of the good weather.

    “Observation: a lot of people without masks. The police are watching but cannot be everywhere despite the deployment of extra patrols,” stressed Ilse Van de Keere, spokesperson for the Brussels-Capitale/Ixelles police.

    “Common sense and dialogue are our guidelines,” she said, adding that “it was impossible to verbalise all those who did not respect the measures.”

    “We know that it is difficult to live with all the measures,” commented Interior Minister Annelies Verlinden on Radio 1.

    However, flouting the rules is “not the wisest thing to do,” she said. “It can cause us all to have to follow the measures even longer because there can be clusters of infections because of this.”

    Related News

     

    “People know why we have imposed the measures,” she continued. “Occasionally there is a collective discharge, but I think even these people know that this is absolutely not wise. We cannot allow this, because a lot of other people are put at risk in this way.”

    Brussels has suffered 93,210 coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic, and the Region’s daily average over the last 7 days has increased to 236.6 cases, a 6% increase compared to the week before.

    Jason Spinks
    The Brussels Times