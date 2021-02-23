   
Temperature record broken for third day in a row in Belgium
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 23 February, 2021
Latest News:
Elon Musk no longer the world’s richest man...
Contact professions will reopen on 1 March, minister...
Yet another grenade found in Antwerp...
Coronavirus infections in the Netherlands increased by nearly...
‘Gigantic problem’: Belgium’s vaccination campaign further delayed...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 23 February 2021
    Elon Musk no longer the world’s richest man
    Contact professions will reopen on 1 March, minister confirms
    Yet another grenade found in Antwerp
    Coronavirus infections in the Netherlands increased by nearly 20% in a week
    ‘Gigantic problem’: Belgium’s vaccination campaign further delayed
    STIB investigated for potential employee fraud
    Over 850,000 coronavirus vaccines delivered to Belgian hospitals
    Vaccination is the only way out of this crisis, says expert
    Temperature record broken for third day in a row in Belgium
    Loophole allows Belgians to know which vaccine they will receive
    2,000 people in Belgium to receive CureVac vaccine in final testing phase
    Belgium’s coronavirus reproduction rate rises above 1.0 again
    Belgian unions call for bigger wage increases in the private sector
    Expand outdoor bubble to eight people, Deputy Prime Minister says
    EU gives Belgium ten days to justify non-essential travel ban
    Europe’s Wine Dilemma
    Belgian commuters still favour the car to go to work
    Belgium in Brief: Easing Measures in March? April? May?
    Spotify launches in over 80 new countries
    24h music marathon to be held at Sportpaleis in March
    View more
    Share article:

    Temperature record broken for third day in a row in Belgium

    Tuesday, 23 February 2021
    Credit: Belga

    Belgium’s temperature day record was broken for the third day in a row on Tuesday, weatherman David Dehenauw announced on Twitter.

    With 16.5 degrees, today is the warmest 23 February since 1990, when it was 16.3 degrees.


    Yesterday’s temperature also beat the record from 1990, with 16.6 degrees being measured, compared to 16.3 degrees. Sunday, meanwhile, beat the record for 21 February by 3.3 degrees, beating a record from 1946.

    Related News

     

    The warm weather is expected to continue until Friday, when maximum temperatures are expected to drop down to 10 degrees.

    Jason Spinks
    The Brussels Times