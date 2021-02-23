Temperature record broken for third day in a row in Belgium

Belgium’s temperature day record was broken for the third day in a row on Tuesday, weatherman David Dehenauw announced on Twitter.

With 16.5 degrees, today is the warmest 23 February since 1990, when it was 16.3 degrees.

16,5 degrés à Uccle maintenant. Nouveau record journalier. Celui de 1990 (16,3) est battu. Résultat définitif connu en fin d’après-midi. — David Dehenauw (@DDehenauw) February 23, 2021



Yesterday’s temperature also beat the record from 1990, with 16.6 degrees being measured, compared to 16.3 degrees. Sunday, meanwhile, beat the record for 21 February by 3.3 degrees, beating a record from 1946.

Related News

The warm weather is expected to continue until Friday, when maximum temperatures are expected to drop down to 10 degrees.

Jason Spinks

The Brussels Times