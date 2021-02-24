Brussels Airlines will start flying to North American destinations again beginning in mid-June, anticipating an interest in holiday travel.

In April, the airline will resume flying to holiday destinations in Europe. In mid-June, North America will be included in itineraries for the first time since March 2020.

The coronavirus pandemic has caused the airline to scale back the number of areas it services. Current flights mainly go to destinations in Africa, and bring African travelers to and from Europe, according to HLN.

Related News

“Brussels Airlines will gradually reopen the European network with a focus on holiday hotspots such as Greece, Portugal and Spain,” the airline said in a press release.

From 14 June, flights will again depart to Washington DC and New York in the US, and a day later to Montreal in Canada.

Brussels Airlines warns that the coronavirus and possible travel restrictions may lead to changes, but the company says it remains flexible when it comes to rebooking.

“All rates can be rebooked without booking fees until the end of May 2021 as often as desired,” the company said.

Helen Lyons

The Brussels Times