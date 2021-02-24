   
Brussels Airlines will start flying to North America again this summer
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 24 February, 2021
Latest News:
Brussels Airlines will start flying to North America...
Public transit continues to struggle during the pandemic...
Bitcoin price rises above $50,000 again...
Belgium in Brief: Vaccination Loopholes...
Victims of domestic violence ‘see no escape’ says...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 24 February 2021
    Brussels Airlines will start flying to North America again this summer
    Public transit continues to struggle during the pandemic
    Bitcoin price rises above $50,000 again
    Belgium in Brief: Vaccination Loopholes
    Victims of domestic violence ‘see no escape’ says hotline boss
    Parents and daughter killed in domestic dispute
    Belgian government may have given toxic masks to pharmacists
    Coronavirus infections and hospital admissions rise
    Marc Van Ranst gets AstraZeneca vaccine today
    Almost 75% of Brussels primary care workers don’t show up for vaccine
    Price of petrol reaches highest level in a year
    Vlaams Belang MP has no immunity for Paris trip, says speaker
    Police look for suspects in December’s armed robbery in Laeken
    Belgian funeral directors plead for ‘more humane’ measures
    At least 50 dead in prison riots in Ecuador
    ‘Unhappy Birthday’: collectives ask to review 100-year-old drug law
    Ghent researchers investigate role of gut flora in Parkinson’s
    19-year-old killed in car accident in Wellen, Limburg
    Czech man swims more than 80 metres under ice to enter Guinness World Records
    ‘Underestimation of reality’: 435 people fined for non-essential trips last week
    View more
    Share article:

    Brussels Airlines will start flying to North America again this summer

    Wednesday, 24 February 2021
    Credit: Brussels Airlines

    Brussels Airlines will start flying to North American destinations again beginning in mid-June, anticipating an interest in holiday travel.

    In April, the airline will resume flying to holiday destinations in Europe. In mid-June, North America will be included in itineraries for the first time since March 2020.

    The coronavirus pandemic has caused the airline to scale back the number of areas it services. Current flights mainly go to destinations in Africa, and bring African travelers to and from Europe, according to HLN.

    Related News

     

    “Brussels Airlines will gradually reopen the European network with a focus on holiday hotspots such as Greece, Portugal and Spain,” the airline said in a press release.

    From 14 June, flights will again depart to Washington DC and New York in the US, and a day later to Montreal in Canada.

    Brussels Airlines warns that the coronavirus and possible travel restrictions may lead to changes, but the company says it remains flexible when it comes to rebooking.

    “All rates can be rebooked without booking fees until the end of May 2021 as often as desired,” the company said.

    Helen Lyons
    The Brussels Times