Brussels Airlines will start flying to North America again this summer
Wednesday, 24 February 2021
Credit: Brussels Airlines
Brussels Airlines will start flying to North American destinations again beginning in mid-June, anticipating an interest in holiday travel.
In April, the airline will resume flying to holiday destinations in Europe. In mid-June, North America will be included in itineraries for the first time since March 2020.
The coronavirus pandemic has caused the airline to scale back the number of areas it services. Current flights mainly go to destinations in Africa, and bring African travelers to and from Europe, according to HLN.