Less than a week after the previously-banned Boeing 737 MAX took off from Brussels Airport in its first European flight since two fatal crashes, another Boeing aircraft is being grounded for serious safety issues.

A Boeing 777-200 airplane experienced engine failure on Saturday, causing pieces of the engine to fall from the sky and land across a half mile residential area shortly after takeoff from the Denver International Airport in the United States. No one was injured.

The US Federal Aviation Administration says it will be doing inspections and “likely” remove some of the planes from service. There are 128 of the planes worldwide, with 69 in service and 59 in storage.

All of the Boeing 777 planes with the same type of engine as the one that caught fire over the weekend will be checked.

The ban on the Boeing 737 MAX in Europe was only recently lifted. Two years ago, two of those planes crashed, killing 346 people. It was grounded worldwide between March 2019 and December 2020 – or for even longer in many places – while the American manufacturer worked out a solution.

Gradually, several countries have begun to allow use of the aircraft again, including the Belgian aviation authority.

Helen Lyons

The Brussels Times