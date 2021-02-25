   
Belgium’s stint of spring weather to end
Thursday, 25 February, 2021
    Credit: Belga

    On Thursday, after a still fairly bright morning, the sky will become cloudy again in the afternoon over the west and centre of the country with a few showers, according to the Royal Meteorological Institute (RMI).

    The east will still see some improvement. The weather will still be fairly mild, with maximum temperatures ranging from 13°C to 15°C in the west of the country and in the Ardennes, and from 15°C to 17°C in the other regions.

    On Thursday night, the sky will gradually become very cloudy in all regions and intermittent rain will still occur in places, especially over the west and centre of the country, then also over the east of the country.

    Temperatures will drop between 3°C and 6°C in the Ardennes and between 6°C and 8°C in the other regions.

    On Friday, light to moderate rain will fall at first, then clear skies will gradually return from the north-west, but it will be colder with maximum temperatures of 6°C to 10°C.

    During the weekend and early next week, the weather will again be drier and sunnier, but temperatures will remain low.

    The Brussels Times