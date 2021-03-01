Coronavirus outbreak in Namur prison affects nearly half of inmates

A coronavirus outbreak in the prison of Namur has affected nearly half of the prisoners and prison staff.

Out of 132 inmates, 61 are infected. In addition, 57 staff members have caught the virus.

The outbreak came to light after a positive coronavirus infection led to a wing of the prison being put into quarantine, after which six additional infections were discovered and the whole prison was tested.

The entire prison has now been placed under quarantine, inmates must remain in their cells, there are no showers or walks and visitations have been cancelled.

Prisoners will receive a warm meal and will be supplied with hygiene products to disinfect their cells.

The situation prompted inmates’ relatives to gather outside the prison on Sunday to express their displeasure.

The infected inmates and prison staff are among 771,511 confirmed coronavirus infections in Belgium since the start of the pandemic, which is currently worsening.

