More than 400 coronavirus patients in intensive care as figures worsen

More than 400 coronavirus patients are currently in the intensive care unit in Belgium as the figures continue their upward trends, according to the latest figures published by the Sciensano public health institute on Monday.

Between 19 and 25 February, an average of 2,407.6 new people tested positive per day, which is a 19% increase compared to the week before.

The total number of confirmed cases in Belgium since the beginning of the pandemic is 771,511. The total reflects all people in Belgium who have been infected, and includes confirmed active cases as well as patients who have since recovered, or died as a result of the virus.

Over the past two weeks, 269.4 infections were confirmed per 100,000 inhabitants, which is a 4% increase compared to the two weeks before.

Between 22 and 28 February, an average of 149.7 patients were admitted to hospital, an increase of 25% compared to the week before.

In total, 1,898 coronavirus patients are currently in hospital, or 57 more than yesterday. Of all patients, 408 are in intensive care, which is 9 more than yesterday. A total of 201 patients are on a ventilator – 6 more than yesterday.

From 19 to 25 February, an average number of 24.1 deaths occurred per day, marking a 35.7% decrease compared to the week before.

The total number of deaths in the country since the beginning of the pandemic is currently 22,077.

Since the start of the pandemic, a total of 9,469,086 tests have been carried out. Of those tests, an average of 39,801.6 were taken per day over the past week, with a positivity rate of 6.8%.

The percentage increased by 0.8% compared to last week, along with a 4% increase in testing.

A total of 493,548 people in Belgium have received the first dose of their vaccinations, or 5.4% of the population aged 18 and older. In addition, 306,482 people have received their second dose.

The reproduction rate, finally, stands at 1.17, which means that a person infected with coronavirus infects more than one other person on average and the pandemic is growing.

Jason Spinks

The Brussels Times