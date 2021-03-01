Cheat Sheet: What are the rules for visiting contact professions?

Belgium’s non-medical contact professions will once again be able to open their doors from today (1 March), as long as they follow the rules set out by the Consultative Committee last month.

Beauticians, non-medical massage therapists, nail salons and tattoo/piercing artists will be allowed to re-open under strict protective measures aimed at preventing the spread of Covid-19 in Belgium.

The rules are:

10-minute waiting period between two clients, so spaces can be cleaned and disinfected

All clients must be seen by appointment.

Clients must wait outside before their time.

Sufficient ventilation is required in all establishments, such as open windows and doors

Home services remain prohibited

There will be no 30-minute time limit per client, as had initially been suggested.

“The Consultative Committee is fully aware that physical care plays an important role in how we feel,” Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said. “It is an important element that should help us get through these last difficult months.”

The Brussels Times

Related News