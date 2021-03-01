   
Cheat Sheet: What are the rules for visiting contact professions?
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 01 March, 2021
Latest News:
Cheat Sheet: What are the rules for visiting...
Lockdown party broken up at holiday home after...
Flanders invests extra €150 million in cycle paths...
Uber drivers can no longer use smartphones in...
Flanders to administer 50,000 more coronavirus vaccines than...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 01 March 2021
    Cheat Sheet: What are the rules for visiting contact professions?
    Lockdown party broken up at holiday home after owner tips off police
    Flanders invests extra €150 million in cycle paths
    Uber drivers can no longer use smartphones in Brussels
    Flanders to administer 50,000 more coronavirus vaccines than last week
    Police break up party in Bois de la Cambre over the weekend
    Coronavirus outbreak in Namur prison affects nearly half of inmates
    More than 400 coronavirus patients in intensive care as figures worsen
    Here’s what’s new on 1 March
    Coronavirus: ‘Stop complaining’, Belgian virologist says
    Coronavirus: Global death toll continues to climb
    Study suggests ozone is effective in disinfecting the coronavirus
    UN condemns deadly repression in Myanmar
    Belgium’s Health Ministers to reevaluate vaccination strategy on Wednesday
    AstraZeneca vaccine to people over 55 could be game-changer, says Health Minister
    Virtual Batibouw floored by technical problems
    Johnson & Johnson vaccine approved in US
    Searching for silence in Belgium
    Pregnant women in Belgium recommended to accept vaccination
    Cancer: New prostate test could save thousands of lives
    View more
    Share article:

    Cheat Sheet: What are the rules for visiting contact professions?

    Monday, 01 March 2021
    Credit: Pixabay

    Belgium’s non-medical contact professions will once again be able to open their doors from today (1 March), as long as they follow the rules set out by the Consultative Committee last month.

    Beauticians, non-medical massage therapists, nail salons and tattoo/piercing artists will be allowed to re-open under strict protective measures aimed at preventing the spread of Covid-19 in Belgium.

    The rules are:

    • 10-minute waiting period between two clients, so spaces can be cleaned and disinfected
    • All clients must be seen by appointment.
    • Clients must wait outside before their time.
    • Sufficient ventilation is required in all establishments, such as open windows and doors
    • Home services remain prohibited
    • There will be no 30-minute time limit per client, as had initially been suggested.

    “The Consultative Committee is fully aware that physical care plays an important role in how we feel,” Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said. “It is an important element that should help us get through these last difficult months.”

    The Brussels Times

    Related News