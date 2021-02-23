Despite the slight rise in Belgium’s daily coronavirus infections, the contact professions will be allowed to reopen on 1 March, according to Federal Minister of the Self-Employed, David Clarinval.

Hairdressers have been open again since Saturday 13 February, and the other non-medical contact professions, including beauticians, nail salons, tattoo artists and massage salons, will reopen from Monday 1 March.

On Twitter, Clarinval said that the “reopening on 1 March has been confirmed!”

“After many questions, I would like to remind you that the reopening of the contact professions is indeed scheduled for 1 March! Nothing changes!” he added.

From then on, hairdressers will also be allowed to trim beards again.

Some confusion about the reopening had arisen following statements from politicians that a significant easing of the measures should not be expected following the Consultative Committee meeting on Friday.

According to Clarinval, however, that possible decisions that will be made on Friday will not change the previously announced reopening of the contact professions.

