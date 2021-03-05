   
Mayors fear coronavirus crisis management is failing at a local level
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 05 March, 2021
Latest News:
‘Not watertight’: WHO against coronavirus vaccination passport...
Mayors fear coronavirus crisis management is failing at...
Employers divided over treatment of employees who refuse...
Belgian rail developing system to predict crowd levels...
What to expect from Belgium’s Consultative Committee today...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 05 March 2021
    ‘Not watertight’: WHO against coronavirus vaccination passport
    Mayors fear coronavirus crisis management is failing at a local level
    Employers divided over treatment of employees who refuse to be vaccinated
    Belgian rail developing system to predict crowd levels on trains
    What to expect from Belgium’s Consultative Committee today
    Belgium ranks 5th worldwide on ports of entry for counterfeit containers
    Belgium has to present clear timetable for reopening today, urges minister
    Living in Brussels? Deliveroo will offer Carrefour groceries
    Sunny but cold weekend ahead for Belgium
    Culture and events sector sets own date for reopening
    Brussels residents sign petition to keep Uber operating in the capital
    Crime in first half of 2020 up 8% thanks to lockdown
    Belgium’s rise in new coronavirus infections slows down
    Brussels begins inviting over-75s to get vaccinated
    Belgium justifies non-essential travel ban in letter to Commission
    ‘Waiting as long as possible’ to decide on summer festivals, says Jambon
    EU blocks shipment of 250,000 AstraZeneca vaccines to Australia
    Belgium maintains 10th place for women’s economic empowerment
    ‘Ban all electronic devices behind the steering wheel,’ urges Belgium’s interior minister
    Vervoort says Uber drivers won’t be fined yet, calls for taxi reform
    View more
    Share article:

    Mayors fear coronavirus crisis management is failing at a local level

    Friday, 05 March 2021
    Credit: Belga

    Mayors from several cities and municipalities in Brussels and Flanders do not agree with the federal and Flemish governments’ approach to tackling the coronavirus crisis and have said they didn’t receive enough support.

    One in four mayors indicated they did not know which level of government they should address with concerns or questions about the crisis, and many weren’t always informed about new measures on time, according to a survey by Radio 2 and the Centre for Local Politics of the University of Ghent.

    “It is clear that for some mayors, the Belgian political model did not work during the coronavirus crisis. These results showed more power must go to local governments,” said Professor Herwig Reynaert (UGent), who worked on the study.

    Of the Flemish and Brussels mayors questioned (90% of the total), less than half (45.3%) said they felt sufficiently supported by the federal government, and slightly more mayors (55.4%) said they received enough support from the Flemish government.

    Related News

    “The local government level was not recognised, while in this case, this would have been a very important level to take into account because a local authority is much closer to the people,” said Dorien Cuylaerts, mayor of the Antwerp municipality of Rijkevorsel, told Flemish public broadcaster VRT.

    She added she was particularly annoyed by the fact that she could not prepare herself sufficiently for questions coming from citizens about new coronavirus measures, because she didn’t find out what they were until they were announced in the press conferences.

    “I think it would have made a big difference if the mayors had received the information a few hours earlier. Then we could have anticipated and prepared,” she said.

    “This crisis has, in any case, made it clear that municipalities and cities are close to the people and that they are able to fully support the people,” Professor Reynaert said, adding that these findings should be considered moving forward and that a local approach is needed for a successful exit from the crisis.

    The Brussels government was previously criticised for its failure to include municipalities in decision making, with mayors saying they were not consulted about the extending of the curfew until 1 April.

    Lauren Walker
    The Brussels Times