   
Free public transport for people travelling to get vaccinated in Brussels
Monday, 08 March, 2021
    Free public transport for people travelling to get vaccinated in Brussels

    Monday, 08 March 2021
    All lines will only be served at two-thirds of the frequency in a normal situation. Credit: Belga.

    People getting vaccinated in any one of the ten Brussels vaccination centres will be able to travel to their appointments for free, the city’s public transport company STIB confirmed on Monday.

    This system is expected to be put in place from the end of March or the beginning of April when the mass vaccination campaign is set to begin.

    “We have planned to implement a system allowing for free public transport for people going to and from the vaccination centres in the city,” STIB spokesperson An Van hamme told The Brussels Times.

    The practical arrangements are still being discussed internally, but more information will be communicated “closer to the time of this system being implemented,” said Van hamme.

    Starting from Monday, people travelling to vaccination centres in Wallonia will not have to pay for public transport, the region’s mobility minister Philippe Henry announced on Sunday.

    Passengers travelling to a vaccination centre will simply have to show their official invitation – which they are required to bring in any case – to travel to and from the centre for free.

    Lauren Walker
    The Brussels Times