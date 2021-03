Pumping diesel will become more expensive on Wednesday, the Federal Public Economy Service (FPS Economy) has indicated.

The maximum price for a litre of diesel will rise to €1.5210. The three-cent rise will mark the first time since January 2020 that the price of diesel rises to that level.

Heating oil will also become more expensive, with the maximum price of an order from 2,000 litres rising to €0,6028, reaching its highest level since February 2020.

The Brussels Times