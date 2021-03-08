   
Price of Brent crude oil rises above $70
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 08 March, 2021
Latest News:
Relaxing outdoor measures not same as larger social...
New rules: Outdoor guests can use the toilet...
STIB will rename 17 of its stops after...
Vaccine rollout in EU set to speed up...
Cheat Sheet: What actually changes from today?...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 08 March 2021
    Relaxing outdoor measures not same as larger social bubble, virologists warn
    New rules: Outdoor guests can use the toilet
    STIB will rename 17 of its stops after women
    Vaccine rollout in EU set to speed up from next month, says von der Leyen
    Cheat Sheet: What actually changes from today?
    Dead man found in park may be victim of hate crime
    Plainclothes officers deployed in Brussels to fight sexual harassment
    Price of Brent crude oil rises above $70
    Belgium should have four linguistic regions, argues Di Rupo
    Leopold II tunnel renamed after Belgian singer
    Belgium’s coronavirus hospital admissions drop
    Belgium’s illegal air pollution problem
    International Women’s Day: Gender equality in Belgium
    Sex workers issue appeal for help
    Switzerland votes to ban full veil
    Five sectors see government measures lifted and open for business from Monday
    Rudi Vervoort to discuss Brussels curfew with the region’s mayors
    Nigel Farage announces his retirement from active party politics
    Curfew is a ‘serious infringement of our liberty’ says Jambon
    New antiviral treatment against coronavirus shows promising results
    View more
    Share article:

    Price of Brent crude oil rises above $70

    Monday, 08 March 2021
    Credit: Belga

    The price of Brent crude oil crossed the $70 (€58.90) mark for the first time since May 2019 on Monday.

    The rise follows an attack on the facilities of Aramco in Saudi Arabia and comes against a backdrop of optimism about a global economic recovery.

    The price of a barrel of North Sea Brent gained 2.11% on Monday at $70.89 (roughly €59,66). For several weeks now, the price of Brent has been on the rise.

    Related News

     

    In February, it had exceeded $60 (or €50.49) for the first time in more than a year, boosted by prospects of a recovery in demand for oil due to the recovery of the world economy.

    Meanwhile, the price of WTI crude oil was also up on Monday morning, rising by 1.50% to $67.12 (roughly €56.49).

    The Brussels Times