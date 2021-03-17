   
Tomorrowland postponed until end of summer
Wednesday, 17 March, 2021
    Tomorrowland postponed until end of summer

    Wednesday, 17 March 2021
    Credit: Belga

    Tomorrowland has announced its 2021 edition will be postponed until the end of the summer due to uncertainties regarding the relaxation of coronavirus fighting measures in Belgium.

    The dance music festival, which normally takes place over two weekends in July in the province of Antwerp, will now be moved to 27, 28 and 29 August (festival weekend 1) and 3, 4 and 5 September (festival weekend 2).

    “Our normal festival weekends, in late July, will probably come too early this year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. We hope the situation will improve by the end of the summer,” a statement from the festival read.

    It added that it “wants to remain positive and hopeful for an unforgettable end to the summer of 2021,” but also “realises that there is a chance that the 16th edition of Tomorrowland will take place in 2022.”

    Tomorrowland is working with local and national authorities and experts and will update its decision based on the guidelines about outdoor events which it expects will be made in the coming months.

    “We expect to come back with a more detailed update in May, until then will continue to work hard to create the best and safest festival possible,” the statement said.

    This announcement comes following the decision made by Rock Werchter this week to cancel its 2021 edition and to postpone the festival until next year. So far, Pukkelpop has indicated it will wait until more information becomes available before making decisions about this year’s edition.

    Lauren Walker
    The Brussels Times