Covid-19 has caused more than 2.7 million deaths worldwide

The Covid-19 pandemic has killed at least 2,716,035 people worldwide since the WHO office in China reported the outbreak at the end of December 2019, according to a report by AFP from official sources as of 12:00 PM British time on Monday.

More than 123,177,480 cases of infection have been officially diagnosed since the outbreak began. The vast majority of sufferers are recovering, but a still poorly estimated proportion are still suffering from symptoms for weeks or even months.

The figures are based on daily reports from the health authorities in each country and exclude revisions made after the fact by statistical bodies, such as in Russia, Spain and the UK.

On Sunday, 5,630 new deaths and 406,869 new cases were reported worldwide.

The countries with the most new deaths in their latest reports are Brazil with 1,290 new deaths, the United States (449) and Russia (361).

The United States is the most affected country in terms of both deaths and cases, with 542,359 deaths out of 29,819,107 cases, according to the Johns Hopkins University count.

After the United States come Brazil with 294,042 deaths and 11,998,233 cases, Mexico with 198,036 deaths (2,195,772 cases), India with 159,967 deaths (11,646,081 cases), and the United Kingdom with 126,155 deaths (4,296,583 cases).

Among the hardest hit countries, the Czech Republic has the highest number of deaths in relation to its population, with 232 deaths per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Belgium (196), Slovenia (191), Montenegro (191) and Hungary (189).

Europe had 919,602 deaths (41,414,042 cases) as of 12:00 PM British time on Monday, Latin America and the Caribbean counted 743,506 deaths (23,605,040 cases), the United States and Canada 565,032 deaths (30,752,159 cases).

Then come Asia 266,400 deaths (17,077,774 cases), the Middle East 110,593 deaths (6,184,225 cases), Africa 109,929 deaths (4,109,498 cases), and Oceania 973 deaths (34,750 cases).

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the number of tests performed has increased sharply and screening and tracing techniques have improved, resulting in an increase in reported infections.

The number of diagnosed cases, however, reflects only a fraction of the actual total number of infections, as a significant proportion of the less severe or asymptomatic cases remain undetected.

This report is based on data collected by AFP offices from the relevant national authorities and information from the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Due to corrections made by the authorities or late publication of data, the 24-hour increase figures may not correspond exactly to those published the previous day.

