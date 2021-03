More than one million people aged over 18 have received at least one dose of a coronavirus as of Tuesday, according to the latest figures from Sciensano public health institute.

Around 1,010,181 adults have received at least one dose of a vaccine, which equates to 8.8% of the adult population in the country, the figures showed.

“Today, we officially vaccinated 1 million people in our country, a symbolic step that shows that, despite the different challenges, the vaccination rollout is moving forward. Every day 10,000 people are contributing to paving the way back to normality,” Gudrun Briat, spokesperson for the vaccination task force said during the Crisis Centre press conference on Tuesday.

“Now that this milestone has been achieved, we can look at what is ahead. Vaccination is the only way we can improve the situation,” she added.

Around 450,896 people, equating to 4.9% of the adult population, have already received a second dose, meaning they are fully vaccinated.

Lauren Walker

The Brussels Times