Hospitalisations in Belgium up by 22% since last week

In Belgium, the average daily coronavirus infections have risen by more than 40%, according to the latest official figures published by the Sciensano public health institute on Tuesday.

Between 13 and 19 March, an average of 4,060 new people tested positive every day, up by 41% from the week before.

Currently, the total number of confirmed cases in the country since the start of the pandemic in March last year is 839,238. This total reflects all people in Belgium who have been infected, including confirmed active cases as well as patients who have since recovered, or died as a result of the virus.

Over the previous two weeks, 422.5 infections have been confirmed per 100,000 inhabitants, which is a 45% increase compared to the two weeks before.

On average, 203,7 new patients were admitted to the hospital per day, an increase of 22% compared to the week before, and around six more than Monday.

In total, 2,359 coronavirus patients are currently in hospital, or 112 more than yesterday. Of the total hospitalisations, 588 are in intensive care, which is 19 more than yesterday. A total of 321 patients are on a ventilator – 8 more than on Monday.

From 13 to 19 March, an average number of 25 deaths occurred per day, marking a 1.7% decrease compared to the week before.

The total number of deaths in the country since the beginning of the pandemic is currently 22,728.

Since the start of the pandemic, a total of 10,548,631 tests have been carried out, up by 21% from the previous week. Of those tests, an average of 56,745.4 was taken per day over the past week, with a positivity rate of 7.5%, up by 0.9% from the week before.

A total of 977,985 people in Belgium have received at least one dose of vaccine against coronavirus, or 10.6% of the population aged 18 and older. In addition, 442,946 people – or 3.9% of the entire population – have been fully vaccinated.

The reproduction rate, meanwhile, now stands at 1.14, meaning that one person with coronavirus infects more than one other person on average and that the pandemic is growing in Belgium.

Lauren Walker

The Brussels Times