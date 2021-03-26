De Croo counting on share of Pfizer’s early delivery coronavirus vaccines

Belgium should receive a share of the ten million coronavirus vaccines which Pfizer has promised to deliver to the European Union by this summer, Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said Thursday evening after a European Council meeting.

Last week, the European Commission agreed that the company will deliver 10 million doses, which were originally expected to be given to EU member states in November, by the summer.

“The consensus is that these doses will be distributed in solidarity, to find a solution to the difference in delivery speed, which means Belgium will also be able to benefit from this,” De Croo said after the video conference.

LIVE. Perspunt na Europese Raad | Point presse à l’issue du Conseil européen https://t.co/5iv1jKqdEN — Alexander De Croo (@alexanderdecroo) March 25, 2021

The number of doses expected to be delivered to Belgium is not yet clear, but so far, from the 47.8 million Pfizer vaccines given to the EU, Belgium has received just over 1 million doses.

Related News

During the summit on Thursday, European leaders instructed their diplomats to work out the concrete distribution of those vaccines “in a spirit of solidarity”.

On Thursday, the European Commission announced it would be tightening restrictions on vaccination exports from the continent, ruling that exports will have to be given a certificate by the producing country, based on reciprocity and proportionality.

Lauren Walker

The Brussels Times