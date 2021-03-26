Pfizer starts trials of coronavirus vaccine in younger children
Credit: Belga
Pharmaceutical company Pfizer announced it has started the clinical trials of its coronavirus vaccine in healthy children between the ages of 6 months of 11 years, with the aim to make it available for children in early 2022.
In the countries where it was approved, the Pfizer vaccine is authorised for use in people aged 16 and older, in comparison with 18 years or over for most other vaccines administered in Europe.
“We have administered the first doses in children to verify safety, vaccine tolerance and immunogenicity to prevent Covid-19 in children from six months old to 11 years old,” a company statement released on Thursday read.
In the first phase of the trials, during which the company will identify the preferred dosing level for three varying age groups – between 6 months and 2 years old, 2 and 5 years old and ages from 5 through to 11, it plans to include 144 children
Johnson & Johnson, of which Belgium will receive its first 76,000 doses in mid-April, plans to test its single-shot vaccine in infants and even in newborns, after previously testing it first in older children.