Number of electric vehicles in Flanders has increased significantly

While the number of electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids in Flanders has increased significantly, they still represent only a small share of the market, according to figures by Flemish mobility minister Lydia Peeters.

At the moment, 77,645 electric vehicles or plug-in hybrid vehicles are on the road in Flanders, compared to 46,000 last year.

“This is a substantial increase, but when you know that more than 3.5 million passenger cars are registered in Flanders, it remains a small proportion,” said Andries Gryffroy, a Member of Flemish Parliament who had requested the figures.

Charging points are also increasing in number – at the moment, there are 4,262 public charging points in Flanders, or 1,500 more than the year before. Peeters is planning on creating another 30,000 charging points during her legislature, or 6,000 per year.

