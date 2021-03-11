Charging points for EVs become mandatory for new buildings and major renovations

Anyone requesting an environmental permit in Flanders to build or structurally renovate a building will have to create or at least lay the groundworks for several electric vehicle charging points.

A decree to that effect was issued in March 2020 and entered into force on Thursday 11 March 2021.

Requirements will differ depending on various factors including the purpose of the building and the number of planned parking spaces. For example, if the building will have more than ten parking spaces, two charging points must be installed. In addition, the groundworks for charging points have to be laid for one in four parking spaces.

For non-residential buildings that already exist, a deadline of 1 January 2025 has been set for the installation of at least two charging points if there are more than 20 parking spaces.

The new rules are in line with the EU’s Energy Performance of Building Directive (EPBD). However, this directive is currently being reviewed as part of the Green Deal.

Jason Spinks

The Brussels Times