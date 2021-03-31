Belgium in Brief: 50 Ways To Use Your Rail Pass

BUT WAIT, one last thing: Want news from The Brussels Times in your inbox every morning? Sign up for The Recap, a free daily newsletter launching later this month1 April containing all the stories you need to know from the day before. It goes great with your morning coffee.
Belgium’s vaccination campaign will enter a new phase in April, when people with an underlying condition between 18 and 65 years old will start receiving their jabs.
The list of people with comorbidities, who are considered at increased risk due to their condition, includes an estimated 1.2 to 1.5 million people across the country, according to the Sciensano national health institute. Read more.
The coronavirus vaccine produced by the AstraZeneca pharmaceutical company is now called Vaxzevria, the Swedish medicine agency Läkemedelsverket announced based on data from the European Medicines Agency (EMA).
The vaccine itself remains unchanged, but the Swedish agency considers the new name important, as it is accompanied by other things, such as new labelling and packaging. Read More.
After months of closure, Mini-Europe, the outdoor museum at the foot of the Atomium which allows visitors to travel all over Europe in a few hours, has reopened to a different Europe than the one it closed to. Read more.
Police, security services and other investigators will be pacing the floor in the coming month anticipating a judgement by the Constitutional Court that could, they say, undermine one of the major tools of modern crime-fighting.
The problem concerns telephone data, and a Belgian law that obliges all phone service providers to keep a record of all data traffic for 12 months. Read More.
Brad Pitt arrived in Brussels by private jet yesterday afternoon, according to reports from local media.
The movie star was spotted by an HLN photographer, who managed to snap a few photos. “We had received a tip from France that Brad Pitt was ready to take a flight from Paris to Brussels,” the photographer told Qmusic. Read More.