Eyes in the sky: A drone can go where no man can follow © PxHere

Europe’s ‘unacceptably’ slow vaccination roll-out prolonging pandemic, WHO says: The European branch of the World Health Organisation (WHO) has criticised the slow vaccination rollout in the region’s countries and has urged for vaccine production to be increased.

‘Not a single bed left’: UZ Brussels hospital has reached full capacity, CEO warns: As Belgium’s infection and hospitalisation figures continue to rise, the university hospital in Brussels (UZ Brussel) has no beds left for new patients, according to its CEO Marc Noppen.

Belgium told to lift ‘all Covid measures’: what changes? : On Wednesday afternoon, a Brussels court ruled that Belgium’s current coronavirus measures do not have a sufficient legal basis, and gave the State 30 days to provide that basis. But what does that actually mean?

Event sector pitches De Croo on reopening with special measures: The events sector is presenting a 140-page study to Prime Minister Alexander De Croo’s office that includes advice and recommendations for reopening with special measures in place to avoid the spread of the coronavirus.

No one does chocolate like Belgium, but why a bunny for Easter? Allow us to explain.🐰 pic.twitter.com/qNJPqxmoII — The Brussels Times (@BrusselsTimes) April 1, 2021

Thousands party in Brussels Bois de la Cambre as April Fools’ joke gets out of hand: Riot police were deployed to disperse crowds in Brussels’ Bois de la Cambre on Thursday afternoon after thousands of people showed up to “La Boum,” a fake festival that was announced as an April Fools’ joke.

Brussels Airport tests the deployment of drones: Brussels Airport and Skeyes, the Belgian air navigation and traffic service provider, are testing the operational deployment of drones at and around the airport this week, the two entities said in a statement Thursday.

Experts fear ‘collateral damage’ as patients postpone health care: The postponement of non-essential health care in times of pandemic could have collateral damage that makes itself felt long after the initial emergency is over, according to a study from the universities of Louvain-la-Neuve and Leuven.

15 million Johnson & Johnson vaccines unusable in US after production error: The American pharmaceutical company Johnson & Johnson had to dispose of 15 million doses of its coronavirus vaccine meant for the United States as they were unusable due to an accident in the production process.

Eurovision Song Contest can go ahead with live audience as test event: The Eurovision Song Contest, which was planned to take place next month in Rotterdam in the Netherlands, will be going ahead as a test event with an audience of 3,500 people per night, who will be tested for the coronavirus beforehand.

The Brussels Times