Belgium records highest number of daily hospital admissions since November

According to virologist and interfederal Covid-19 spokesperson Steven Van Gucht, more people could be admitted now than usual due to the holiday period with Easter and Easter Monday, when fewer people usually are admitted.
“That number has to come down a lot in the coming weeks,” he told Het Laatste Nieuws.
“In principle – according to the most optimistic scenario: if everything runs perfectly and everyone follows the measures perfectly – we could fall below 100 admissions by the beginning of May,” he said.
However, it is more likely that the number will still be a bit higher by then, according to Van Gucht.
“The real decline has yet to set in. We have probably reached some kind of peak only now,” he said. “The big question is: how fast are the figures going to start dropping?”