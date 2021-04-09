93 percent of Belgian trains were on time in March

More than nine out of 10 domestic trains in Belgium were on time in the month of March, meaning they arrived at the end station with less than 6 minutes delay.

March’s punctuality percentage was exactly the same as it was for that month last year.

On weekends, 94.6% of trains were on time. In the morning rush hour, that number was 93.9% and in the evening rush hour, it was 90.9%. For off-peak hours, 93% were on time.

Related News

In the same month, a total of 2,717 trains were partially or completely cancelled, which is 2.4% of the total. The cancelled trains are not counted in the overall punctuality figures.

As far as delays are concerned, 31.5% are attributable to SNCB (National Railway Company of Belgium), largely as a result of damage to train material or technical defects.

Another 38.7% were delayed due to third parties, like track walking and personal accidents, and 27.4% of delays are attributed to Infrabel, which builds, owns, maintains and upgrades the Belgian railway network.

The Brussels Times