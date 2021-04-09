93 percent of Belgian trains were on time in March

In the same month, a total of 2,717 trains were partially or completely cancelled, which is 2.4% of the total. The cancelled trains are not counted in the overall punctuality figures.
As far as delays are concerned, 31.5% are attributable to SNCB (National Railway Company of Belgium), largely as a result of damage to train material or technical defects.
Another 38.7% were delayed due to third parties, like track walking and personal accidents, and 27.4% of delays are attributed to Infrabel, which builds, owns, maintains and upgrades the Belgian railway network.