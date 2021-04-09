   
93 percent of Belgian trains were on time in March
Friday, 09 April, 2021
    93 percent of Belgian trains were on time in March

    Friday, 09 April 2021
    Credit: Belga

    More than nine out of 10 domestic trains in Belgium were on time in the month of March, meaning they arrived at the end station with less than 6 minutes delay.

    March’s punctuality percentage was exactly the same as it was for that month last year.

    On weekends, 94.6% of trains were on time. In the morning rush hour, that number was 93.9% and in the evening rush hour, it was 90.9%. For off-peak hours, 93% were on time.

    In the same month, a total of 2,717 trains were partially or completely cancelled, which is 2.4% of the total. The cancelled trains are not counted in the overall punctuality figures.

    As far as delays are concerned, 31.5% are attributable to SNCB (National Railway Company of Belgium), largely as a result of damage to train material or technical defects.

    Another 38.7% were delayed due to third parties, like track walking and personal accidents, and 27.4% of delays are attributed to Infrabel, which builds, owns, maintains and upgrades the Belgian railway network.

