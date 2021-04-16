European Commission President received first dose of coronavirus vaccine 

The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, received her first shot of the Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine on Thursday, she announced on Twitter.

Von der Leyen received her injection as part of the Belgian vaccination campaign, according to her spokesperson.

“After we passed 100 million vaccinations in the EU, I’m very glad I got my first shot of a Covid-19 vaccine today,” she said in a tweet.

She added that vaccinations will further gather pace, as deliveries are accelerating in the EU, and said that “the swifter we vaccinate, the sooner we can control the pandemic.”

Seven of the 27 EU Commissioners have now received their first dose of a vaccine.

Meanwhile in Belgium, the milestone of 2 million people to have received at least one vaccine was reached, according to figures from Sciensano.

As of yesterday, a total of 2,058,737 people in Belgium have received at least one dose of the vaccine against Covid-19, or 22.4% of the population aged 18 and older, and 659,332 people – or 7.2% of the adult population – have been fully vaccinated.

Lauren Walker

The Brussels Times