   
European Commission President received first dose of coronavirus vaccine 
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 16 April, 2021
Latest News:
European Commission President received first dose of coronavirus...
Let’s Go Urban: Audit reveals up to €450,000...
Number of new coronavirus infections in Belgium on...
The Recap: Relaxations, Reopenings & Renewings...
After one month, Belgium will scrap ‘window seat...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 16 April 2021
    European Commission President received first dose of coronavirus vaccine 
    Let’s Go Urban: Audit reveals up to €450,000 in subsidies went missing
    Number of new coronavirus infections in Belgium on the rise
    The Recap: Relaxations, Reopenings & Renewings
    After one month, Belgium will scrap ‘window seat rule’ on trains
    Belgian mayors urged to keep terraces closed until 8 May
    Belgium approves third self-test for sale in pharmacies
    Over a million Covid-19 deaths recorded in Europe so far
    ‘Not all terraces will be profitable’ union warns
    Anonymous donor continues to finance bike projects in Brussels with additional €800,000
    EU Commission may not be renewing vaccine contracts with Astra Zeneca and Johnson & Johnson
    Research: Covid-19 more likely to cause blood clots than any vaccine
    ‘Cowardly’: Belgian coastal mayor sticks to 1 May to open terraces
    Fewer than one intensive care bed available per hospital
    Vandenbroucke releases more than €20 million for child psychiatry
    Pandemic doesn’t thwart companies’ Brussels relocation plans
    ‘They’ve had to sit indoors enough’: Freddy opens his garden to the children
    Belgium in Brief: (Not) In Theatres Near You
    Port of Antwerp and UAntwerp examine biodiversity in dock water
    Brussels theatre’s planned performance can serve as test event, mayor says
    View more
    Share article:

    European Commission President received first dose of coronavirus vaccine 

    Friday, 16 April 2021
    Credit: Belga

    The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, received her first shot of the Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine on Thursday, she announced on Twitter.

    Von der Leyen received her injection as part of the Belgian vaccination campaign, according to her spokesperson.

    “After we passed 100 million vaccinations in the EU, I’m very glad I got my first shot of a Covid-19 vaccine today,” she said in a tweet.

    Related News

     

    She added that vaccinations will further gather pace, as deliveries are accelerating in the EU, and said that “the swifter we vaccinate, the sooner we can control the pandemic.”

    Seven of the 27 EU Commissioners have now received their first dose of a vaccine.

    Meanwhile in Belgium, the milestone of 2 million people to have received at least one vaccine was reached, according to figures from Sciensano.

    As of yesterday, a total of 2,058,737 people in Belgium have received at least one dose of the vaccine against Covid-19, or 22.4% of the population aged 18 and older, and 659,332 people – or 7.2% of the adult population – have been fully vaccinated.

    Lauren Walker
    The Brussels Times