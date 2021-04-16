Number of new coronavirus infections in Belgium on the rise

The seven-day daily average of new coronavirus infections in Belgium has increased since yesterday’s seven-day average, according to the latest official figures published by the Sciensano public health institute on Friday.

From 5 to 12 April, an average of 3,884 new people tested positive per day, up by 8% from the 7-day average of the week before.

The total number of confirmed cases in Belgium since the beginning of the pandemic is 939,309. The total reflects all people in Belgium who have been infected and includes confirmed active cases as well as patients who have since recovered or died as a result of the virus.

Over the past two weeks, 455.8 infections were confirmed per 100,000 inhabitants, which is an 18% decrease compared to the two weeks before.

Related News

Between 9 and 15 April, an average of 239.9 patients was admitted to the hospital per day, a decrease of 5% compared to the week before, and down from yesterday’s 7-day average of 241.6.

In total, 3,032 coronavirus patients were in hospital on Thursday, 17 fewer than the day before, and 930 patients were in intensive care units, again, down by 17 since the day before. Meanwhile, 541 patients were on a ventilator, three more than the previous day.

From 5 to 12 April, an average number of 40.6 deaths occurred per day, marking a 3.3% increase compared to the week before, and down from yesterday’s average weekly deaths of 41.4. This brings the total number of deaths in the country since the beginning of the pandemic to 23,636.

Since the start of the pandemic, a total of 11,864,005 tests have been carried out. Of those tests, an average of 43,327 was taken per day over the past week, with a positivity rate of 9.5%.

This percentage remained stable since yesterday’s positivity rate of the last seven days, while testing decreased by 20%.

As of yesterday, a total of 2,058,737 people in Belgium have received at least one dose of the vaccine against Covid-19, or 22.4% of the population aged 18 and older.

In addition, 659,332 people – or 7.2% of the adult population – have been fully vaccinated.

The reproduction rate, meanwhile, has gone back down to 0.94, meaning that one person with coronavirus infects on average less than one other person and that the epidemic is slowly declining in Belgium.

Lauren Walker

The Brussels Times