   
Non-Belgians involved in Liège brawl may be deported
Twitter Facebook
Sunday, 18 April, 2021
Latest News:
Non-Belgians involved in Liège brawl may be deported...
Flanders: 25% of innovation support in the last...
Petition against Dutch ‘test event’ in Breda gathers...
Namur runs load tests on its aerial tramway...
Train conductor attacked after reminding young people of...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Sunday, 18 April 2021
    Non-Belgians involved in Liège brawl may be deported
    Flanders: 25% of innovation support in the last five years went to only 25 companies
    Petition against Dutch ‘test event’ in Breda gathers support
    Namur runs load tests on its aerial tramway
    Train conductor attacked after reminding young people of mandatory face mask rule
    Squatters occupy empty building in Laeken: ‘Only for women’
    After a coronavirus Easter, how are chocolatiers weathering the pandemic?
    Report: More than 18,000 unaccompanied minors vanished in Europe in three years
    Anderlechtse Haard to outsource management of social housing car parks
    Antwerp police break up multiple parties, make several arrests
    European Citizens’ initiative to end the use of cages in animal farming in EU on the right track
    News in briefs: Buried underwear will show state of Swiss soil
    Covid-19: Positivity rate is now one in every ten tests taken
    Spain imposes quarantine for travellers from 12 countries
    Coronavirus: Belgium to send 760,000 masks to Guinea
    Gang fight in Bressoux claims life, wounds 2 and disrupts bus service
    Three officers injured in vehicle pursuit after curfew
    Main section of Suzan Daniel Bridge over Brussels Canal to be completed by Sunday
    Tom Van Grieken can tweet again after Twitter ban
    “Horizons” Salon to showcase some 200 youth initiatives
    View more
    Share article:

    Non-Belgians involved in Liège brawl may be deported

    Sunday, 18 April 2021
    Justice minister Vincent Van Quickenborne. © Belga

    If non-Belgians were involved in the fatal brawl in Liège, they may be deported from the country, Minister of Justice Vincent Van Quickenborne (Open Vld) said on VTM News on Sunday.

    A massive brawl broke out in the Liège suburb of Bressoux on Friday afternoon between two rival youth gangs. A woman died as a result of injuries suffered during the fight, and 28 people were arrested.

    According to French-language media, the fight was between young people of Kurdish and Chechen origin who live in Liège or Verviers.

    Whether there were any non-Belgians among them remains to be seen, but if a judge deems that they are a danger to the public order, Van Quickenborne says they can be deported.

    Heavy weapons were apparently used in the fight, and possibly a Kalashnikov assault rifle. At least two people were wounded.

    I condemn the events in Liège. The public prosecutor’s office will investigate the facts. To the people of the neighbourhood: trust in the police who yesterday brought calm in difficult circumstances. Thanks to the police.

    Minister of the Interior Annelies Verlinden (CD&V) thanked the police on Twitter for their intervention.

    The public prosecutor will investigate the facts, said Verlinden, who called on residents of the neighbourhood where the riots took place to have faith in the police, “who brought back the peace in difficult circumstances.”

    The Brussels Times