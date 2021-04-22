Police will fine businesses that open their terraces early

Credit: Pixabay

As for the evacuation of the terraces, this is a matter of public order, and therefore requires the authorisation of the mayor. This leaves the police officer in the field responsible for judging if it is appropriate to close a terrace, with the approval of the magistrate on duty.

“We will see on a case-by-case basis,” concludes Lambert.

Belgium is expected to reopen terraces on 8 May, providing the situation in the country remains stable enough to do so. The Consultative Committee will meet on Friday to discuss measures, including how the new rules will work in practice.

