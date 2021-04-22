   
Police will fine businesses that open their terraces early
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 22 April, 2021
Latest News:
Exploring Brussels museums by night: Nocturnes event starts...
Police will fine businesses that open their terraces...
Over 70% of people older than 65 in...
‘Second wave almost entirely due to politics,’ according...
Europe experienced its warmest autumn, winter and overall...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 22 April 2021
    Exploring Brussels museums by night: Nocturnes event starts today 
    Police will fine businesses that open their terraces early
    Over 70% of people older than 65 in Flanders received first dose of coronavirus vaccine
    ‘Second wave almost entirely due to politics,’ according to Van Ranst
    Europe experienced its warmest autumn, winter and overall year on record in 2020
    Noella the Limburg she-wolf is expecting more cubs
    Coronavirus reproduction rate over 1 again in Belgium
    The Recap: Hospitality, Housing & Hijacked Helicopters
    Full opening of horeca will be ‘real revival of the sector,’ Comeos says
    De Croo criticises MPs for not caring enough about Belgium’s health situation
    Belgian residents ‘not welcome’ when Dutch terraces open next week
    Belgium considers organising ‘large-scale’ test event in May
    Diamonds: Investigation into bankruptcy of former industry number one
    ‘Administrative oversight’ sees Brits face Belgian citizenship woes
    Authorities fail to make contact with ‘La Boum 2’ organisers ahead of planned party
    Cut notary costs by 10% when buying a house, says minister
    Belgium extends all measures unchanged by Consultative Committee to 31 May
    Police finish search after Anderlecht fire, no new victims
    Belgium in Brief: Waiting For De Croo
    Five years for attempted prison break with hijacked helicopter
    View more
    Share article:

    Police will fine businesses that open their terraces early

    Thursday, 22 April 2021
    Credit: Pixabay

    Liege police have been instructed to issue fines to any hospitality establishments that open their terraces prematurely on 1 May, as well as customers who do not respect the bubble rules.

    If officers notice an infringement, they will be required to fine the offenders and inform the public prosecutor, Public Prosecutor Philippe Dulieu told all the police chiefs in the province of Liege on Tuesday.

    “Only the public prosecutor has the power to decided on a case, which means that if we find any offences within the framework of the Covid, we must issue a fine,” explained Alain Lambert, head of the Basse-Meuse area.

    Related News

    As for the evacuation of the terraces, this is a matter of public order, and therefore requires the authorisation of the mayor. This leaves the police officer in the field responsible for judging if it is appropriate to close a terrace, with the approval of the magistrate on duty.

    “We will see on a case-by-case basis,” concludes Lambert.

    Belgium is expected to reopen terraces on 8 May, providing the situation in the country remains stable enough to do so. The Consultative Committee will meet on Friday to discuss measures, including how the new rules will work in practice.

    The Brussels Times