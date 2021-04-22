   
Over 70% of people older than 65 in Flanders received first dose of coronavirus vaccine
Thursday, 22 April, 2021
    Credit: Belga

    Over 70% of people over the age of 65 living in Flanders have received their first dose of a coronavirus vaccine, according to Flemish Minister of Welfare Wouter Beke.

    According to the online vaccination counter for Flanders, 72.39%, or 982,743 of 1,357,531 aged 65 and over have received at least one dose.

    “70% of our over-65s have had their first vaccination. This is an important condition to regain perspective. Choosing the vaccine together is the way out of this health crisis,” Beke said on Twitter. 

    The vast majority of people over 65 have only received one shot, but 167,327 people (12.33%) have already received a second dose and are therefore fully vaccinated.

    One of the two requirements of the ‘milestone’ set by the government during last week’s Consultative Committee is for seven out of then people over 65 years old (70%) must have received their first vaccine dose,” Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said. 

    The authorities expect that this moment will be “around 8 May” for the whole of Belgium.

    If the situation in hospitals’ intensive care units has “sustainably improved,” Belgium will switch to a broader outdoor plan, including the reopening of terraces.

    The vaccination rollout in Wallonia and in Brussels, where 25.9% and 20.4% of the adult population has received at least one dose, is slightly slower than in Flanders (26.7% of over -18s).

    Lauren Walker
    The Brussels Times