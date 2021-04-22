Over 70% of people older than 65 in Flanders received first dose of coronavirus vaccine

One of the two requirements of the ‘milestone’ set by the government during last week’s Consultative Committee is for seven out of then people over 65 years old (70%) must have received their first vaccine dose,” Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said.
The authorities expect that this moment will be “around 8 May” for the whole of Belgium.
If the situation in hospitals’ intensive care units has “sustainably improved,” Belgium will switch to a broader outdoor plan, including the reopening of terraces.
The vaccination rollout in Wallonia and in Brussels, where 25.9% and 20.4% of the adult population has received at least one dose, is slightly slower than in Flanders (26.7% of over -18s).