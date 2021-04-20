   
Johnson & Johnson resumes vaccine deliveries to Europe
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 20 April, 2021
Latest News:
Johnson & Johnson resumes vaccine deliveries to Europe...
Vaccinating all adults in Flanders before 11 July...
Fire in Anderlecht has left at least three...
Nearly 14,000 people register for vaccination on Bru-VAX...
EMA finds ‘possible link’ between rare blood clots...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 20 April 2021
    Johnson & Johnson resumes vaccine deliveries to Europe
    Vaccinating all adults in Flanders before 11 July ‘still feasible,’ says Beke
    Fire in Anderlecht has left at least three dead as police continue to search rubble
    Nearly 14,000 people register for vaccination on Bru-VAX in one day
    EMA finds ‘possible link’ between rare blood clots and Johnson & Johnson vaccine
    Antwerp police consider branded merchandise, including onesies for babies
    Police crackdown on people using handicapped parking cards of dead people
    Lifted travel ban means ‘increased risk’ of new variants in Belgium, warns Van Gucht 
    More than 800,000 vaccines to be delivered next week, none from Johnson & Johnson
    Belgium in Brief: What Is A Terrace?
    More than one in four people over the age of 80 still not vaccinated in Wallonia
    Port of Antwerp expands fleet with energy-efficient tugboats
    Belgium on track for coldest April in 35 years as average temperatures drop by 6°C
    Petrol prices to rise from Wednesday
    Dozens need third Pfizer vaccination after receiving too-low first dose
    Press freedom in Belgium remains ‘source of concern’, Reporters without Borders says
    Fake job applications should help map discrimination in Belgian labour market
    ‘Explosive situation in prisons’: Calls for all detainees to be given vaccination priority
    Wife of Belgian ambassador to South Korea accused of slapping shop assistant
    EMA to announce evaluation of Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine today
    View more
    Share article:

    Johnson & Johnson resumes vaccine deliveries to Europe

    Tuesday, 20 April 2021
    Credit: Belga

    The pharmaceutical company Johnson & Johnson will resume deliveries of its coronavirus vaccine to European countries following the review of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) on Tuesday.

    EMA said that it believes the benefits of the vaccine outweigh the possible risks, but did include the combination of thrombosis and low platelet count as a possible “very rare” side effect on the package leaflet – prompting Johnson & Johnson to resume its deliveries.

    “We strongly believe in the positive benefits of our single-shot, easily transportable Covid-19 vaccine to help protect the health of people everywhere and reach communities in need globally,” said Chief Scientific Officer Paul Stoffels.

    Last week, the company announced that it was “proactively” delaying deliveries to Europe following several reports of rare blood clots after vaccination in the United States.

    Related News:

     

    In a press release, the company announced that it will update the product information to include the very rare side effects, adding that it remains committed to supplying 200 million doses to the EU, Norway and Iceland.

    Belgium has ordered 5 million doses of the single-shot vaccine.

    “We are now going to look at [EMA’s opinion] with the Superior Health Council and the Vaccination Taskforce,” Pierre Van Damme, who is a member of the taskforce, said on Flemish radio.

    “After that, it is up to the politicians to make the decision,” he added. “We have to use the vaccine as wisely as possible.”

    While the EMA said the side effects are similar to those associated with AstraZeneca’s vaccine, Van Damme did not want to comment on introducing a possible age limit for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, as is currently in force for AstraZeneca’s shot, which is only being given to people over 55 years old.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times