   
Flanders organises ‘test congress’ in Antwerp to evaluate visitor counting systems
Tuesday, 27 April, 2021
    Flanders organises 'test congress' in Antwerp to evaluate visitor counting systems

    Tuesday, 27 April 2021

    Credit: Belga

    On Tuesday, a “test congress” with 200 participants is being held at the Flanders Meeting and Convention Center in Antwerp with a view on testing different methods to count visitors.

    Specifically, scientists will test five visitor counting methods, to evaluate which technologies are the most accurate and suitable for different types of events.

    Of the systems studied, three are technological (based on smart cameras, WiFi networks and radio waves) and two are manual, with a simple ‘click’ method or ‘quadrant counts’ using photos.

    “The technologies we are trying here are not new,” explained Maarten Weyn, professor at the IDLab of the University of Antwerp. “We are testing the uses of universities and companies to see how accurate they are.”

    “With the results, we can start advising event organisers on which method is best for them,” he added.

    One of the systems is the installation of small boxes on either side of the room, which send signals to each other and measure their quality.

    “If the signal is weakened, it means that people are blocking it in the room,” Weyn said. “This system has already been used for Tomorrowland.”

    This test event is being organised at the request of Toerisme Vlaanderen, the official tourism promotion body in Flanders.

    All participants must also pass a rapid Covid-19 test at the entrance.

