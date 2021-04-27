Flanders organises ‘test congress’ in Antwerp to evaluate visitor counting systems
Tuesday, 27 April 2021
Credit: Belga
On Tuesday, a “test congress” with 200 participants is being held at the Flanders Meeting and Convention Center in Antwerp with a view on testing different methods to count visitors.
Specifically, scientists will test five visitor counting methods, to evaluate which technologies are the most accurate and suitable for different types of events.
Of the systems studied, three are technological (based on smart cameras, WiFi networks and radio waves) and two are manual, with a simple ‘click’ method or ‘quadrant counts’ using photos.
“The technologies we are trying here are not new,” explained Maarten Weyn, professor at the IDLab of the University of Antwerp. “We are testing the uses of universities and companies to see how accurate they are.”
“With the results, we can start advising event organisers on which method is best for them,” he added.