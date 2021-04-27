‘No sign’ of contagion after 5,000-strong test concert in Barcelona

There is “no sign” of contagion after a test rock concert held on March 27 in Barcelona, Spain, with 5,000 attendees.

Spectators danced masked but not at a distance, organisers said on Tuesday. They wanted to show that concerts are possible despite the pandemic.

PCR tests were done on all participants two weeks after the concert.

“There is no sign to suggest that transmission took place during the event, which was the objective of this study,” Josep Maria Llibre, a doctor at the Hospital Germans Trias i Pujol in Barcelona, told a news conference.

Belgium is considering conducting similar test events in order to facilitate the reopening of the cultural sector.

A performance at the Royal Flemish Theatre (KVS) in Brussels, which it had said last week would be taking place on 26 April despite the coronavirus fighting measures, may now serve as a test event, the city’s mayor said.

The Netherlands has also conducted similar experiments regarding travel.

A larger-scale test event of 10,000 people in Breda near the Belgian-Dutch border was scrapped after protests.

The Brussels Times