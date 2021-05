Around 100 people gathered in the central hall of the Brussels Central station on Saturday to take part in a flashmob in the wake of the unauthorised event “La Boum 2” in Bois de la Cambre.

A band played live music as participants danced in the main hall and on the staircase going down to the platforms, and the crowd left the station after 15 minutes.

Flashmob – Brussel centraal – bruxelles centrale pic.twitter.com/m8bFtd4sI7 — Gilles🇧🇪✝️ (@gilles92) May 1, 2021

People of all ages took part in the group dance, including families with young children.

Although the atmosphere itself was reportedly good-natured, many of the participants did not respect the coronavirus measures in place in Belgium, as the necessary 1.5-metre distance between people was not followed, nor was the obligation to wear a face mask.

“La Boum 2”, which Prime Minister Alexander De Croo urged people not to attend, is expected to take place at 4:00 PM in the city’s largest park, but many people were already spotted in Brussels taking part in Labour Day actions or other protests against the coronavirus measures, according to the Belga News Agency.

