   
‘La Boum 2’: Police evacuate Bois de la Cambre and deploy water cannons
Twitter Facebook
Saturday, 01 May, 2021
Latest News:
‘La Boum 2’: How did we get here?...
‘La Boum 2’: Police evacuate Bois de la...
Medical assistants to strike indefinitely from 20 May...
Protesters defy ban on far-right demonstrations in Liège...
Middelkerke reopens ‘terraces’ one week earlier through legal...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Saturday, 01 May 2021
    ‘La Boum 2’: How did we get here?
    ‘La Boum 2’: Police evacuate Bois de la Cambre and deploy water cannons
    Medical assistants to strike indefinitely from 20 May
    Protesters defy ban on far-right demonstrations in Liège
    Middelkerke reopens ‘terraces’ one week earlier through legal loophole
    France investigates new possible side-effect of Pfizer coronavirus vaccine
    Labour Day protests in Brussels: ‘Weakest members of society most affected by pandemic’
    WHO approves Moderna coronavirus vaccine for emergency use
    Flemish government executive, target of ‘tactless TV gag’, accepts apology
    Eleven people arrested during drug bust in Mons
    Crowd of people gathered at Brussels Central Station for a flashmob
    People aged over 40 in Brussels can now register for coronavirus vaccine
    Video: The meaning behind May Day
    Second primary school in Brussels to offer classes in both French and Dutch
    Three Shakespeare works in Brussels dialect join world-famous collection
    28 vaccinated residential care centre residents test positive for coronavirus
    May Day: What’s open and what’s not?
    ‘Don’t fall into this trap’: De Croo warns people planning to attend ‘Boum 2’ today
    Flanders scraps requirement to turn up to vote in local elections
    Covid-19: More than 800,000 people now fully vaccinated
    View more
    Share article:

    ‘La Boum 2’: Police evacuate Bois de la Cambre and deploy water cannons

    Saturday, 01 May 2021

    By Lauren Walker

    Credit: Belga

    The police in Brussels announced it has started evacuating crowds from Bois de la Cambre and has deployed its water cannons as the unauthorised “La Boum 2” event taking place in the park on Saturday got out of hand.

    Around 5:25 PM, the police announced via Twitter that they would evacuate the park as the coronavirus fighting measures were not being respected. This message was followed by the first charges and the use of tear gas and water cannons.

     

    One police water truck hit a participant of the event, leaving the victim unconscious, according to reports from Belga News Agency.

    Thousands of people gathered during the afternoon as police, dressed in combat gear, were on stand-by in long lines around the park for crowd management, and drones were deployed over the area to monitor the ongoing situation and to encourage people to abide by the coronavirus fighting measures.

    As police vans started driving through the busiest parts of the park around 4:00 PM, some small fights started breaking out and the vans were attacked with sticks, and half an hour later, the police started clearing the area as water cannons drove through the crowds.

    Most attendees were not wearing face masks and failed to respect social distancing measures, and at times, firecrackers exploded and smoke bombs were set off.

    Shortly after the water cannons were dispersed, the field was almost cleared, however, crowds were seen starting small incidents around the main field. Many participants said the action taken by the police disproportionate, according to reports from De Morgen. 

    For a recap of the events that led up to La Boum 2, click here. 