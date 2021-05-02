   
‘No sympathy for people who abuse coronavirus crisis to kick up fuss,’ says Verlinden
Twitter Facebook
Sunday, 02 May, 2021
Latest News:
‘No sympathy for people who abuse coronavirus crisis...
College of Europe rector defends partying students...
The Commission announces new strategy on voluntary return...
UK on verge of beer shortage as brewers...
Two coronavirus patients dead following power cut at...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Sunday, 02 May 2021
    ‘No sympathy for people who abuse coronavirus crisis to kick up fuss,’ says Verlinden
    College of Europe rector defends partying students
    The Commission announces new strategy on voluntary return of migrants but without common EU list of safe countries
    UK on verge of beer shortage as brewers struggle to keep up with demand
    Two coronavirus patients dead following power cut at hospital
    Ship quarantined in Antwerp after Indian sailors test positive for coronavirus
    Four astronauts landed safely on Earth after six months on ISS
    Aftermath ‘La Boum 2’: 132 arrests, 12 people taken to hospital
    Oxfam: Covid-19 cost women more than €650 billion in lost income
    UN ‘concerned’ about Belgium’s police violence and racial profiling
    Middelkerke: Dedecker pulls off his terrace rebellion
    Covid-19: New hospital admissions down to under 200 a day
    ‘La Boum 2’: How did we get here?
    ‘La Boum 2’: Police evacuate Bois de la Cambre and deploy water cannon
    Medical assistants to strike indefinitely from 20 May
    Protesters defy ban on far-right demonstrations in Liège
    Crowd of people gathered at Brussels Central Station for a flashmob
    France investigates new possible side-effect of Pfizer coronavirus vaccine
    Labour Day protests in Brussels: ‘Weakest members of society most affected by pandemic’
    WHO approves Moderna coronavirus vaccine for emergency use
    View more
    Share article:

    ‘No sympathy for people who abuse coronavirus crisis to kick up fuss,’ says Verlinden

    Sunday, 02 May 2021

    By Lauren Walker

    Credit: Belga

    Commenting on the incident which took place in Bois de la Cambre during the “La Boum 2” event on Saturday, Federal Home Affairs Minister Annelies Verlinden said she showed no sympathy for the participants.

    She expressed an understanding for young people and for everyone who would like to get together again, hug and meet friends, to do pleasant, spontaneous things.

    “On the other hand, I have no sympathy whatsoever for those who take advantage of the coronavirus crisis to kick up a fuss, to provoke the police and to destroy things, we have to put a stop to that,” Verlinden told ATV. 

    Related News

    She added that, the longer this situation goes on, the harder it gets, and that “the last metres are always the difficult ones, which is where we are now.”

     

    Verlinden thanked the police for their efforts during the event and expressed her gratitude to everyone who didn’t attend the event at Bois de la Cambre on Twitter.

    Thousands of partygoers flocked to Brussels’ biggest park on Saturday for the illegal anti-coronavirus party, and the police had to intervene with force as people were not adhering to the coronavirus fighting measures.

    The police intervention resulted in 132 people being arrested, of which five had to remain in jail for armed rebellion, threats and the sale of narcotics.

    Fifteen activists and thirteen police officers became injured during the event, and 12 people were taken to hospital.