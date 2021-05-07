   
Bomb from World War II found in Limburg, defused
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 07 May, 2021
Latest News:
Bomb from World War II found in Limburg,...
All rapid test centres for teachers in Flanders...
‘Not a car you can just restart’: Brussels...
One in two people in Flanders should be...
No new psychiatric evaluation of taxi-rapist, court rules...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 07 May 2021
    Bomb from World War II found in Limburg, defused
    All rapid test centres for teachers in Flanders to be closed due to lack of interest
    ‘Not a car you can just restart’: Brussels bars will open step by step
    One in two people in Flanders should be vaccinated by Whit Monday, says Beke
    No new psychiatric evaluation of taxi-rapist, court rules
    ‘Doesn’t stop risk of contamination:’ No plastic screens between tables on terraces
    Belgium to start tracking femicide statistics
    Why your first terrace pintje might taste different
    Are Chinese agents operating at Liege Airport?
    No more cigarette sales at Tomorrowland but ‘alternatives’ from British American Tobacco
    Fewer than 750 coronavirus patients in intensive care
    The Recap: Midnight, Meal Cheques & Magritte
    Brussels curfew starts at 10 PM on Friday, expires at midnight
    Brussels to regularly screen for discrimination in the rental market
    Early data shows Moderna coronavirus vaccine 96% effective in teens
    Brussels Airlines paints over Magritte aircraft
    Brussels’ park bars will reopen for the summer
    ‘A little too early’ to set date for reopening of indoor hospitality, says Verlinden
    Video: Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin auctions seat for maiden space voyage
    Belgian companies suffer more ransomware attacks, but spend least on security
    View more
    Share article:

    Bomb from World War II found in Limburg, defused

    Friday, 07 May 2021

    Image from Google Maps

    A 500-kilogram aerial bomb dating from the Second World War was found and defused Thursday evening near the Tommelen nature reserve in the Veldstraat in Hasselt, which is in the province of Limburg.

    Approximately 300 people living within a radius of about 250 metres had to evacuate, and were later given permission to return to their homes.

    Immediately after the discovery of the old bomb, a safety zone of 150 metres was set up around the site.

    The Service for the Removal and Destruction of Explosive Devices (SEDEE) was then notified and increased that red zone around the bomb to 250 metres once they arrived on scene.

    Photo from Hasselt.be

    SEDEE removed the two detonators, which will be destroyed on site, after which the device will be removed.

    The E313 near the bomb site was closed and traffic was diverted locally while the second detonator was removed. Rail traffic was also interrupted for a while.

    Remnants of weapons of war have been found in the Tommelen nature reserve in the past, as well as in Limburg and other parts of Belgium.

    The Brussels Times