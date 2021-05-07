Bomb from World War II found in Limburg, defused

A 500-kilogram aerial bomb dating from the Second World War was found and defused Thursday evening near the Tommelen nature reserve in the Veldstraat in Hasselt, which is in the province of Limburg.

Approximately 300 people living within a radius of about 250 metres had to evacuate, and were later given permission to return to their homes.

Immediately after the discovery of the old bomb, a safety zone of 150 metres was set up around the site.

The Service for the Removal and Destruction of Explosive Devices (SEDEE) was then notified and increased that red zone around the bomb to 250 metres once they arrived on scene.

SEDEE removed the two detonators, which will be destroyed on site, after which the device will be removed.

The E313 near the bomb site was closed and traffic was diverted locally while the second detonator was removed. Rail traffic was also interrupted for a while.

Remnants of weapons of war have been found in the Tommelen nature reserve in the past, as well as in Limburg and other parts of Belgium.

The Brussels Times