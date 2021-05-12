Freedom based on ‘Covid Safe Ticket’ should be temporary, says Wilmès

The “Covid Safe Ticket” announced by the Belgian government on Tuesday to allow the organisation of mass events should remain a “temporary and exceptional” document, according to Minister of Foreign Affairs Sophie Wilmès.
Wilmès explained this is why the “Covid Safe Ticket”, a “one-off, temporary and exceptional document”, was introduced, to ensure events can be organised in a safe way in the meantime but emphasised that this does not mean vaccination is compulsory, and that “there must be other ways of proving that things are organised in a safe way.”
“There are also people – admittedly only a few – who should not be vaccinated for various reasons. They too must be able to make use of their freedoms,” Wilmès said.
She added that this ticket should clearly be distinguished from the European travel pass, for which negotiations are still ongoing between the European Parliament, Commission, and Council, as this travel document is intended to be used outside the country and “will probably last for a longer period of time,” whereas the ticket is “intended to be extremely limited in its action and in time.”