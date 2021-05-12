   
Freedom based on ‘Covid Safe Ticket’ should be temporary, says Wilmès
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 12 May, 2021
Latest News:
Passenger traffic still low at Brussels Airport...
‘Have to keep variants out’: returning travellers still...
Waiting time between AstraZeneca doses shortened to 8...
Freedom based on ‘Covid Safe Ticket’ should be...
Telenet offers all-in ICT package for Flemish schools...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 12 May 2021
    Passenger traffic still low at Brussels Airport
    ‘Have to keep variants out’: returning travellers still don’t get tested enough
    Waiting time between AstraZeneca doses shortened to 8 weeks in Belgium
    Freedom based on ‘Covid Safe Ticket’ should be temporary, says Wilmès
    Telenet offers all-in ICT package for Flemish schools
    Belgian terraces will stay open late by Euro 2020 kickoff
    Poll: Almost half are keen to get back to the workplace
    Belgian city fires call centre employee who helped friends and family jump the vaccination queue
    Yes to kissing, no to social distancing and face masks: Pukkelpop wants full-fledged festival
    Travel Guide: Are YOU allowed into Belgium?
    Slight increase in new coronavirus infections in Belgium
    New trial for doctor who carried out euthanasia on Tine Nys
    The Recap: Relaxations, Restrictions & Rebookings
    Belgium expects clarity on EU travel rules within three weeks
    Age limit lowered to 41 in four Brussels vaccination centres
    Cheat Sheet: How Belgium Leaves Lockdown
    Flanders launches call for entrepreneurs to volunteer in summer schools
    Ghent prosecutor stands trial for sexual assault against his chauffeur
    Belgium introduces ‘broad summer plan’ to relax measures
    Pharmacists in Wallonia will help people make vaccination appointments
    View more
    Share article:

    Freedom based on ‘Covid Safe Ticket’ should be temporary, says Wilmès

    Wednesday, 12 May 2021

    By Lauren Walker

    Credit: Belga

    The “Covid Safe Ticket” announced by the Belgian government on Tuesday to allow the organisation of mass events should remain a “temporary and exceptional” document, according to Minister of Foreign Affairs Sophie Wilmès.

    Not to be confused with the EU’s Digital Green Certificate, which is intended to make travel between member states possible again this summer, the implementation of this “ticket” should definitely be limited until the end of September, said Wilmès.

    “What I really don’t want to do is for us to one day decide to make freedom conditional on the state people’s health. I don’t think that’s right,” Wilmès told RTBF on Wednesday. 

    Related News

     

    She explained that, although the vaccination campaign is going well, it may take until September before there is a “full vaccination coverage” in Belgium.

    However, on Tuesday, the Consultative Committee announced that it will already be possible to organise larger outdoor events, such as festivals, starting from 13 August, as long as all participants have proof of vaccination or a negative test.

    Wilmès explained this is why the “Covid Safe Ticket”, a “one-off, temporary and exceptional document”, was introduced, to ensure events can be organised in a safe way in the meantime but emphasised that this does not mean vaccination is compulsory, and that “there must be other ways of proving that things are organised in a safe way.”

    “There are also people – admittedly only a few – who should not be vaccinated for various reasons. They too must be able to make use of their freedoms,” Wilmès said.

    She added that this ticket should clearly be distinguished from the European travel pass, for which negotiations are still ongoing between the European Parliament, Commission, and Council, as this travel document is intended to be used outside the country and “will probably last for a longer period of time,” whereas the ticket is “intended to be extremely limited in its action and in time.”