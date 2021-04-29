   
‘Free movement without discrimination’: EU agrees on Covid-19 travel pass
Thursday, 29 April, 2021
    ‘Free movement without discrimination’: EU agrees on Covid-19 travel pass

    By Lauren Walker

    Credit: Belga

    The European Parliament on Thursday agreed on its negotiating position on the proposal for a certificate to reaffirm the right to free movement in Europe during the pandemic.

    The original Digital Green Certificate which was proposed by the European Commission has been replaced with a new “EU Covid-19 certificate”, which will show that a person has been vaccinated or that they have a recent negative test result or have recovered from the infection.

    “We need to put in place the EU COVID-19 Certificate to re-establish people’s confidence in Schengen while we continue to fight against the pandemic,” Juan Fernando López Aguilar, Chair of the Civil Liberties Committee, said.

     

    “Member states must coordinate their response in a safe manner and ensure the free movement of citizens within the EU. Member states should not introduce further restrictions once the certificate is in force,” he added.

    This means member states can no longer impose additional travel restrictions, such as quarantines, self-isolation, or further testing upon arrivals on holders of the certificate. 

    MEPs stressed that in order to avoid discrimination against those not vaccinated and for economic reasons, EU countries should “ensure universal, accessible, timely and free of charge testing.”

    The certificate should work alongside any initiative for safe travel set up by the member states, which should also respect the same common legal framework.

    MEPs also agreed that the document, which may be in digital or paper format, should be in place for 12 months and not longer.

    The certificates will neither serve as travel documents nor become a precondition to exercise the right to free movement, according to the European Parliament’s press release.

    Both the European Parliament and Council will now begin negotiations on the certificate, with the aim of reaching an agreement ahead of the summer tourist season.