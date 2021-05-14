   
Summer festivals: What’s on, off or different?
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 14 May, 2021
Latest News:
Newborn baby found dead just across Belgian border...
Over one-third of French speakers in Belgium would...
Summer festivals: What’s on, off or different?...
Soldiers look forward to first pay rise in...
Number of new hospitalisations due to coronavirus drops...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 14 May 2021
    Newborn baby found dead just across Belgian border
    Over one-third of French speakers in Belgium would refuse coronavirus vaccine
    Summer festivals: What’s on, off or different?
    Soldiers look forward to first pay rise in 18 years
    Number of new hospitalisations due to coronavirus drops below 2,000
    Flemish zoo seeks new home for 200 reptiles
    Report: EU citizens locked up and turned back at UK entry
    Coronavirus vaccination for under-18s in Belgium being analysed
    Cold case: Search for clues in 21-year-old disappearance
    1722 intervention number activated due to a risk of storm or flood
    Research: ‘Last resort’ antibiotic bursts bacteria like a balloon
    Trapped child freed from Bpost parcel locker
    Covid-19: All eyes on UK and growth of Indian variant, says Van Ranst
    Laeken royal greenhouses to open today, despite coronavirus crisis
    Shops, trains, bars: What’s open this Ascension weekend?
    VRT journalist gets suspended sentence for murder case leak
    Under 65s in Flanders should receive coronavirus vaccination invitation next week
    Brussels teachers who organised illegal school trip sanctioned
    EU calls for an immediate end to violence between Israel and Hamas
    Research: Eating insects is also good for farm animals
    View more
    Share article:

    Summer festivals: What’s on, off or different?

    Friday, 14 May 2021

    By Lauren Walker

    Flags flying at Pukkelpop festival. Credit: Pukkelpop/Facebook

    As summer is approaching and the Belgian government has confirmed organising larger events will be possible, several festivals made announcements about their 2021 editions.

    On 11 May, Belgium’s Consultative Committee announced that, from 9 June, relaxations would be made for cultural events, leading to the possibility of large-scale outdoor events including festivals from 13 August, for which participants will have to have proof of vaccination or a negative test.

    So, knowing this, what’s the latest news from Belgium’s renowned festivals on their 2021 editions?

    After cancelling its 2020 edition due to the coronavirus crisis, Pukkelpop announced it will continue this year at full capacity, or 66,000 visitors a day, from 19 to 22 August. It is currently waiting for advice from the government on how to check whether people are eligible to attend the festival.

    Tomorrowland, which announced in March that it would be delaying its 2021 edition until the end of August and the start of September, said it is studying the guidelines and parameters set out by the government in the next few days, and will properly communicate the different scenarios and implications of these guidelines.

    Rock Werchter announced on Wednesday it would be reinventing its usual festival concept to replace it with a month-long festival frenzy from Thursday 1 July and runs until 1 August, during which concerts will be organised four days a week under the name of Werchter Parklife.

    Up to 2,500 visitors will be admitted to each show at the festival’s usual location in the province of Flemish-Brabant, during which artists including Balthazar, Goose, Arsenal and Black Box Revelation will perform.

    Before the government announced its decision on festivals this summer, Suikerrock, which takes place in Tienen city centre, had already announced it would be postponing a full-fledged edition until 28-31 July 2022, but that it would be unveiling plans for an alternative event.

    Graspop, in February, was the first major festival in Belgium this year to announce the cancellation of its 2021 edition because of the coronavirus pandemic. It has already announced Iron Maiden and Aerosmith will be headlining the festival in 2022.

    The festival would have celebrated its 25th edition this year from 17 to 20 June, but the organisation postponed it for the second year in a row.

    By April, Couleur Café, which usually takes place beneath the Atomium in Brussels in June, announced there would be no 2021 edition, as “organising a three-day festival for more than 70,000 people requires several months of intensive work.”

    The organisers added that the time constraints and coronavirus crisis made it physically and artistically impossible to organise a decent festival and that they had “no choice but to restart the countdown to June 24, 2022.”

    On International Jazz Day, 30 April, Gent Jazz announced that the postponed decision from the Belgian government had forced it to cancel this year’s edition, which was expected to take place during the second and third week of July.

    “We understand that a decision about festivals in July may still be forthcoming on May 11, but for Gent Jazz, that decision will come too late,” the organisation added.

    Other festivals announced they would be cancelling their 2021 editions following the Consultative Committee on 11 May, including Dour, the alternative music festival that takes place in July in the Walloon province of Hainaut.

    In its announcement that the 2021 edition would not take place, the organisation referred to the gradual reopening of the sector, saying “even if the cultural sector will slowly come out of the shadows, the Dour Festival will still have to be patient. The 2022 edition – 13, 14, 15, 16 and 17 July – will be the year of our reunion.”

    Smaller events such as LaSemo festival, Les Ardentes festival in Liège, and the Brussels Summer Festival (BSF), have also been cancelled for this year and postponed until 2022.

    Anything to add? Let @LaurenWalkerH know.