Belgium ‘technically ready’ to start issuing EU Covid travel certificates

Belgium is among a list of European Union countries “technically ready” to connect to the technical gateway system to implement the European Union’s “Digital Green Certificate”, facilitating free movement within the EU during the pandemic.
“The Go-Live of the Gateway today is an important step which will allow Member States to start using the Gateway and start issuing EU Digital COVID Certificates,” Commissioner for Internal Market Thierry Breton said.
“I encourage others to follow as soon as possible. The timely preparation will allow the full system to be up and running by 1 July – when the proposal enters into application and the EU will be on time to open up again this summer,” he added.
When implemented, the European Covid certificate, available in digital and paper form, will allow travellers to show the country they are entering that they have been vaccinated against the coronavirus, have a recent negative PCR Covid-19 test, or have been infected in the past, and are therefore immune.
Monday’s update to the Council Recommendation on how to lift restrictions on free movement in the EU proposed that children under six should be exempt from testing for travel and that children should not have to quarantine if their parents have been exempt after travelling abroad.