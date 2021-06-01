   
Fund Belgian Music aims to provide financial support for musicians during the pandemic
Tuesday, 01 June, 2021
    Fund Belgian Music aims to provide financial support for musicians during the pandemic

    Tuesday, 01 June 2021

    © Pixabay

    The Fund Belgian Music initiative is launching a second call for projects aimed at supporting Belgian musicians who’ve suffered significant losses of income as a result of the global pandemic, the organisations involved said on Tuesday.

    Fund Belgian Music was first launched in 2020 by the artists’ associations FACIR and GALM, PlayRight+ and Sabam for Culture, with the support of the King Baudouin Foundation.

    The aim is to provide financial support to Belgian artists who have been struggling since the coronavirus outbreak and subsequent shut-down of the cultural sector. These factors have made it more difficult for many artists to invest in new projects.

    Applications can be submitted until 29 June, and a jury of experts will evaluate each application and announce the accepted projects in September.

    To be eligible for financial support, artists must be able to demonstrate that they have suffered a significant loss of income in 2020 and 2021, that the loss of income has made it difficult to finance new recordings in 2021, and that new works have already been composed for recording with at least one of them to be ready in the first half of 2022.

    Financial support may not exceed 30% of the budget, with a maximum of €7,500 per project.

    The support provided by the Fund must be fully used for the recording of a new production. Belgian musicians, performers (solo, group or ensemble) and authors (composers and lyricists) of all possible genres can apply for support.

    Six hundred applications were submitted for last year’s call, resulting in the selection of 49 music projects that received support for a total amount of €120,000.

    Sabam for Culture and Playright+ are each providing €50,000 in funding and the Belgian Independent Music Association (BIMA) is providing €10,000.

    The fund also relies on the support of generous artists, fans, organisations and companies, and accepts online donations on the King Baudouin Foundation’s website.

    Applications for financial support can be submitted from 1 to 29 June, and more information can be found on the official website.

