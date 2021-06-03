Belgium in Brief: The Language Of Brussels

The news that Etterbeek is trying to engage foreign citizens more actively in local decision-making by allowing them to do so in English raises an interesting question.

What’s your Brussels Language?

For some, this might seem like a pretty obvious question, especially if they happen to be from somewhere francophone. For others, however, it’s a bit less straightforward.

Is English your second language, but still the one you use the most?

Do you speak something other than your native tongue at home?

Have you reached a point where you speak a Frankenstein language around the house that’s a mix of a few?

Personally, I have reached a stage that “can you pass me the dinges” is now just normal for me.

So, would making English more official help you?

According to Brussels Minister for the Promotion of Multilingualism Sven Gatz, who argued the region as a whole can’t ignore the role of English as a language, English should be adopted as an official language in every aspect of daily life.

To Gatz, Belgium now has an opportunity to discuss multilingualism, “discussions that should include a modernisation of the law to consider English as one of the main languages in Brussels,” he told The Brussels Times.

So, where do you stand on this? Would making English more official help integration? Or bring it to a halt? Let @johnstonjules know.

