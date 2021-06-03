   
Belgium in Brief: The Language Of Brussels
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 03 June, 2021
Latest News:
More than half of people living in Belgium...
Research: Watching YouTube can turn you against vaccination...
‘Facing a risky descent’: Belgium urged not to...
Corona sniffer dogs will not be used in...
Cycling advocates call for more bicycle parking in...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 03 June 2021
    More than half of people living in Belgium ‘dissatisfied’ with EU’s response to pandemic
    Research: Watching YouTube can turn you against vaccination
    ‘Facing a risky descent’: Belgium urged not to relax measures too quickly tomorrow
    Corona sniffer dogs will not be used in Belgium
    Cycling advocates call for more bicycle parking in European buildings
    EU and Greece must give explanation for use of ‘sound cannons’ against migrants, Mahdi says
    Belgium in Brief: The Language Of Brussels
    Belgium finalises preparations for the Euro 2020
    Both vaccine doses necessary to travel safely this summer, Van Gucht warns
    France to vaccinate children aged over 12 from mid-June
    Co-working spaces hit hard by Covid restrictions
    Man faces six months in prison for giving Nazi salute in Fort Breendonk
    Evidence of ‘endemic racism’ among Brussels fire and emergency medical services
    Etterbeek gives English a seat at the table on local life
    Brussels looks to recover 120,000 doses given to residents of other regions
    The hunt for Jürgen Conings: a timeline
    Big rise last year in overweight toddlers in Flanders
    Nine out of ten restaurants in Belgium ready to reopen next week
    Number of people in ICU as a result of coronavirus drops below 400
    Telecoms: Watchdogs clash over Mobile Vikings takeover
    View more
    Share article:

    Belgium in Brief: The Language Of Brussels

    Thursday, 03 June 2021

    By Jules Johnston

    The news that Etterbeek is trying to engage foreign citizens more actively in local decision-making by allowing them to do so in English raises an interesting question. 

    What’s your Brussels Language? 

    For some, this might seem like a pretty obvious question, especially if they happen to be from somewhere francophone. For others, however, it’s a bit less straightforward.

    • Is English your second language, but still the one you use the most? 
    • Do you speak something other than your native tongue at home? 
    • Have you reached a point where you speak a Frankenstein language around the house that’s a mix of a few?

    Personally, I have reached a stage that “can you pass me the dinges” is now just normal for me.

    So, would making English more official help you? 

    According to Brussels Minister for the Promotion of Multilingualism Sven Gatz, who argued the region as a whole can’t ignore the role of English as a language, English should be adopted as an official language in every aspect of daily life.

    To Gatz, Belgium now has an opportunity to discuss multilingualism, “discussions that should include a modernisation of the law to consider English as one of the main languages in Brussels,” he told The Brussels Times.

    So, where do you stand on this? Would making English more official help integration? Or bring it to a halt? Let @johnstonjules know.

    BUT WAIT, one last thing: Want news from The Brussels Times in your inbox every morning? Sign up for The Recap, a free daily newsletter containing all the stories you need to know from the day before. It goes great with your morning coffee. 

    Belgium in Brief is a free daily roundup of the top stories to get you through your lunch break conversations. To receive it straight to your inbox every day, sign up below:



    1. Belgium advised to only allow entry to fully vaccinated travellers

    Belgium’s different health ministers only want to allow entry to travellers who have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus first, they stated in official advice to Friday’s Consultative Committee. Read more.

    2. Etterbeek gives English a seat at the table on local life

    One Brussels commune, Etterbeek, has created a new project to engage foreign citizens more actively in local decision-making by allowing them to do so in English for the first time. Read more.

    3. Brussels looks to recover 120,000 doses given to residents of other regions

    Brussels Minister of Health Alain Maron asked for 120,000 doses to be recovered in Brussels, following reports that vaccines were given to non-residents of the region, during a meeting between the country’s health ministers on Wednesday. Read more.

    4. Flanders insists on same closing hour for indoor and outdoor hospitality

    The Flemish government will insist on implementing the same closing time for the indoor and outdoor areas of the hospitality industry, according to Flemish Vice-Minister President Hilde Crevits. Read more.

    5. Nine out of ten restaurants in Belgium ready to reopen next week

    Over 90% of restaurants in Belgium are planning to reopen on Wednesday next week, when the hospitality sector can reopen indoor areas, according to a survey by restaurant booking platform The Fork. Read more.

    6. Evidence of ‘endemic racism’ among Brussels fire and emergency medical services

    Unia, an independent public institution that fights discrimination and promotes equal opportunities in Belgium, says they have compiled evidence of racism within SIAMU, which provides emergency medical assistance to victims of accidents or medical emergencies in Brussels. Read more.

    7. France to vaccinate children aged over 12 from mid-June

    The French government announced on Wednesday that people aged between 12 and 18 will be able to receive a coronavirus vaccine from 15 June. Read more.