France to vaccinate children aged over 12 from mid-June

During his statement, he added that 50% of French adults have received a first dose of the vaccine, but called on the French to remain “extremely cautious and vigilant,” saying that the virus is circulating in certain parts of the country.
In total, since the beginning of the vaccination campaign in France, 26.1 million people have received at least one injection of vaccine (39.1% of the total population), of which 11.2 million people have received two doses (16.7% of the total population).
Germany had previously announced it would vaccinate children and young people from the age of 12 against the coronavirus as of 7 June under the condition that the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine received the green light from the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for this age group.
On Friday, the EMA stated that it was also safe for children from 12 to 15 years old, making it the first vaccine to be approved for this age group.
In Belgium, the Superior Health Council recommended that all young people between the ages of 16 and 17 should be vaccinated against the coronavirus on 20 May, emphasising that within this age group, risk patients will be vaccinated quicker, as with adult risk patients.
The various health ministers of Belgium met on Wednesday during an Interministerial Health Conference (CIM) and were expected to discuss the vaccination of 16-17-year-olds, however, following the meeting, it was announced the Health Ministers did not come to a decision and that a new meeting will be held on Saturday.