The Recap: Dogs, Doses & Dissatisfaction...

Corona sniffer dogs will not be used in Belgium: Eleven trained sniffer dogs that received an additional training in tracing people infected with the coronavirus will not be deployed in Belgium after all, the Task Force Testing has decided. There is no legal framework for the use of medical sniffer dogs.
Research: Watching YouTube can turn you against vaccination: Relying on social media for information, and in particular YouTube, is one of the factors that tends to turn a person against the vaccination campaigns being carried out across the world, according to research by Oxford and Southampton universities in the UK.