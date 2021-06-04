The Recap: Dogs, Doses & Dissatisfaction...

Your daily catch up – great with a morning coffee. Click here to sign up.

EU and Greece must give explanation for use of ‘sound cannons’ against migrants, Mahdi says: Several politicians, including Federal State Secretary for Asylum and Migration Sammy Mahdi have criticised Greece’s use of modern technology against the arrival of migrants, and have asked both the European Commission and Greece to give an explanation.

Cycling advocates call for more bicycle parking in European buildings: As the EU revises its directives regarding the energy performance of buildings, Belgian cycling advocacy group GRACQ is calling for policymakers not to forget the environmental benefits of the bicycle.

‘Facing a risky descent’: Belgium urged not to relax measures too quickly tomorrow: One day ahead of the Consultative Committee, all Flemish universities, their hospitals and medicine departments jointly urged the authorities not to relax the measures too quickly, despite Belgium’s good coronavirus figures.

Man faces six months in prison for giving Nazi salute in Fort Breendonk: A judge handed down an €800 fine and a six months suspended prison sentence to a Belgian man who was photographed giving the Nazi salute in Fort Breendonk, a fort near Mechelen that served as a prison camp during the Nazi occupation of Belgium.

Telecoms: Watchdogs clash over Mobile Vikings takeover: Two of Belgium’s official regulators are locking horns over the takeover earlier this year by Proximus of the unconventional telecoms provider Mobile Vikings.

Both vaccine doses necessary to travel safely this summer, Van Gucht warns: Even though Belgium’s coronavirus figures are steadily decreasing, people will need to have received both doses of a coronavirus vaccine to travel safely, according to virologist and interfederal Covid-19 spokesperson Steven Van Gucht.

Corona sniffer dogs will not be used in Belgium: Eleven trained sniffer dogs that received an additional training in tracing people infected with the coronavirus will not be deployed in Belgium after all, the Task Force Testing has decided. There is no legal framework for the use of medical sniffer dogs.

More than half of people living in Belgium ‘dissatisfied’ with EU’s response to pandemic: More than half of people living in Belgium said they were not satisfied with the European Union’s response to the coronavirus pandemic, according to the latest Eurobarometer survey commissioned by the European Parliament.

Research: Watching YouTube can turn you against vaccination: Relying on social media for information, and in particular YouTube, is one of the factors that tends to turn a person against the vaccination campaigns being carried out across the world, according to research by Oxford and Southampton universities in the UK.

The Brussels Times